Penguins Get More Good News With Tristan Jarry, Rickard Rakell Injuries

The Pittsburgh Penguins injuries are taking steps forward.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins are preparing for Game 5 against the New York Rangers, and got a major boost to their practice lineup. 

The Penguins held an option skate the day between Game 4 and 5 before they travel to New York for the second time this series. 

Goalie Tristan Jarry was on the ice for a second-straight day, marking the third time since his injury that he's skated. He worked with goalie coach Andy Chiodo prior to practice. 

Rickard Rakell was at practice for a second-consecutive day, but this time, he was in a normal black jersey. This comes the day after he returned to practice wearing a non-contact jersey. 

This isn't a guarantee for Game 5, but certainly good news for the Pens. Jarry has not played this series, but third-string Louis Domingue has held his own as the starter, winning two of his three starts, and saving 20 goals in Game 4. 

Rakell left in Game 1 after a vicious hit. He was slow to get off the ice and has not played since. 

Brian Dumoulin continues to miss time for the Penguins after being a surprise scratch in Game 2 due to a lower-body injury. 

