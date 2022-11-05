Skip to main content

Josh Archibald Out, Sam Poulin Back in Penguins Lineup

Josh Archibald will be out of the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup against the Seattle Kraken, Sam Poulin fills the roster spot.

After being given a maintenance day, forward Josh Archibald is out of the lineup for the Pittsburgh Penguins as they take rematch the Seattle Kraken.

To fill in the roster spot left open by Archibald, the Penguins are utilizing Sam Poulin as the fourth line center.

Poulin has been healthy scratched the past three games after making his first two appearances at the NHL level.

In those two games, Poulin recorded his first career point with an assist on an Evgeni Malkin power play goal.

The exact status of Archibald is unclear as the last head coach Mike Sullivan spoke on him was that he was given a maintenance day during practice.

Archibald has scored a goal in each of the Penguins last two games and three on the season.

With the absence of Archibald on top of Teddy Blueger and Jeff Carter, Ryan Poehling has been moved up to third line center.

Poulin will center the fourth line with Danton Heinen and fellow AHL call up Drew O’Connor on his wing.

