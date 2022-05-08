Skip to main content

Penguins Goalie Louis Domingue Wishes Moms a Happy Mother's Day

The Pittsburgh Penguins goalie has a message to all the moms out there.

PITTSBURGH -- Louis Domingue got his first playoff win in the NHL after the Pittsburgh Penguins walked away with a 7-4 victory over the New York Rangers in Game 3. And in the midst of talking about the highs of his night, he stopped to wish all the moms out there a happy Mother's Day. 

"I'm trying to control my emotions. It's pretty hard, to be honest," Domingue said after the game. "It's so new and it's a lot, but we're gonna take it a day at a time and move on. We're gonna enjoy tonight, then tomorrow, it's Mother's Day. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers."

Domingue stopped 32 shots in the Penguins victory and helped the team take their second lead of the series. The Pengiuns will continue to ride behind their third-string goalie as they await the return of Tristan Jarry. 

"From the moment I brought my net outside in the street and put my rollerblades on and played outside and had cars go around my net, this is the film I was playing in my head the whole time," Domingue said.

From all of us at Inside the Penguins, Happy Mother's Day!

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Top Power Play Continues to Struggle

Is Jake Guentzel the Penguins Greatest Winger?

Sidney Crosby Returning to Conn Smythe Form

Tags
terms:
Louis DominguePittsburgh PenguinsPenguins

USATSI_18227307_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Penguins Goalie Louis Domingue Wishes Moms a Happy Mother's Day

By Noah Strackbein2 minutes ago
USATSI_18226565_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Penguins Top Power Play Struggles Continue vs. Rangers

By Nicholas Brlansky2 hours ago
USATSI_18225470_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins Take 2-1 Series Lead Over Rangers

By Noah Strackbein13 hours ago
USATSI_18080221_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins Get Jason Zucker Back for Game 3 vs. Rangers

By Noah Strackbein16 hours ago
USATSI_18158278_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

Penguins Need Their Depth to Step Up

By Nick HorwatMay 7, 2022
JG photo
Pens Talk

Is Jake Guentzel the Penguins Greatest Winger?

By Jacob PunturiMay 7, 2022
USATSI_18210842_168388612_lowres (1)
Pens Talk

Sidney Crosby Returning to Conn Smythe Form in Playoff Run

By Nick HorwatMay 6, 2022
USATSI_18160341_168388034_lowres
News

Mike Sullivan Provides Updates on Penguins Injuries

By Noah StrackbeinMay 6, 2022
May 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) makes a save against New York Rangers center Ryan Strome (16) during the second period in game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Penguins Rule Goalie Casey DeSmith Out for Remainder of Playoffs

By Noah StrackbeinMay 6, 2022