Penguins Goalie Louis Domingue Wishes Moms a Happy Mother's Day

The Pittsburgh Penguins goalie has a message to all the moms out there.

PITTSBURGH -- Louis Domingue got his first playoff win in the NHL after the Pittsburgh Penguins walked away with a 7-4 victory over the New York Rangers in Game 3. And in the midst of talking about the highs of his night, he stopped to wish all the moms out there a happy Mother's Day.

"I'm trying to control my emotions. It's pretty hard, to be honest," Domingue said after the game. "It's so new and it's a lot, but we're gonna take it a day at a time and move on. We're gonna enjoy tonight, then tomorrow, it's Mother's Day. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers."

Domingue stopped 32 shots in the Penguins victory and helped the team take their second lead of the series. The Pengiuns will continue to ride behind their third-string goalie as they await the return of Tristan Jarry.

"From the moment I brought my net outside in the street and put my rollerblades on and played outside and had cars go around my net, this is the film I was playing in my head the whole time," Domingue said.

From all of us at Inside the Penguins, Happy Mother's Day!

