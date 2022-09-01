Penguins HC Mike Sullivan Says Jake Guentzel is Still Underrated

The recently extended Mike Sullivan spoke highly of one of the best young talents on the Pittsburgh Penguins roster.

Multiple Pittsburgh Penguins skaters recently found themselves on the NHL Network’s top players lists as they slowly get released.

Jake Guentzel finished in the 14th spot among NHL wingers, topping all Penguins in that position.

Head coach Mike Sullivan recently earned a new three-year contract extension and he joined the NHL Network and spoke on the abilities of Guentzel.

“He’s ultra competitive, his hockey sense is off the charts,” Sullivan said. “There isn’t a game he can’t play. He can play a grind game down low… He’s dangerous off the rush and he’s got a good two-way game.”

From the moment Guentzel joined the Penguins, he grew an immediate chemistry with some of the biggest names on the roster.

Guentzel formed a special bond with current linemate Sidney Crosby and Sullivan can see where the success comes from.

“He’s one of the few guys that can think the game on the same level as a player like Crosby,” Sullivan said. “I think that’s why they’ve developed the chemistry they have over the years.”

A lot of critics chalk up Guentzel’s success to the skill and play of Crosby; but Guentzel can do it all on his own.

Sullivan acknowledged that Guentzel is one of the best wingers in the NHL right now, and doesn’t get the proper credit.

When NHL Tonight host Mike Rupp said that Guentzel doesn’t get enough love, Sullivan said he agrees.

“He’s a complete hockey player,” Sullivan said. “I don’t think he gets the credit he deserves.”

Expectations are off the charts for Guentzel heading into the 2022-23 season, the possibility of a 50 goal or even 100 points season is not out of the question.

Despite the expectations, Sullivan believes in the talents of Guentzel.

