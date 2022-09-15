Penguins Prospect Owen Pickering Dealing With Upper-Body Injury

Owen Pickering missed the first day of Pittsburgh Penguins rookie camp and there is no time table for a return to the ice.

The Pittsburgh Penguins kicked off their 2022 rookie camp and there was one very noticeable absence.

While a majority of the Penguins prospects were on the ice at the UPMC Lemieux Complex, Owen Pickering was out with an injury.

Once the first practice ended, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins head coach J.D. Forrest said Pickering was being evaluated for an upper-body injury.

Despite the injury, Forrest said it was still good for the prospect to be at the camp and with the team.

“We thought it was important for him to come here anyways and be a part of this.”

There is no exact time table for the injury, so it is still unclear if he will skate at all with the team.

Penguins prospects take on youngsters from the Boston Bruins organization as part of the annual Prospect Challenge on Sept. 17.

With no definite date in place for Pickering, it is likely he will be missing that match.

The game against the Bruins will be the only game the Penguins play in the tournament.

Pickering may not be on the ice, but it is important for him to be with the team and get to know his peers.

Every other prospect at the camp are the players Pickering will be playing with and growing up with as a part of the Penguins organization.

For the sake of Pickering’s early growth as a soon to be professional hockey player, hopefully the injury is nothing serious.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Prospect Owen Pickering Misses Opening Day of Rookie Camp

Fantasy Experts Go Too Low on Penguins, Tristan Jarry Predictions

Penguins' Jake Guentzel Projected To Be Even Better This Season

Multiple Former Penguins Sign PTO's Across NHL

PTO Season in Full Swing for the Penguins

Three Players Penguins Should Still Invite to Training Camp