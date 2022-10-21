Tristan Jarry Finds an 'Edge' in Perfect Start to Penguins Season

There is no doubt Tristan Jarry has looked better in goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins this year, but he says that he like to play with a little "edge" in his game.

PITTSBURGH - There may have been some lofty goals set for Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry heading into this season, but so far he looks like he can reach that potential.

Heading into the final year of his contract with the Penguins, predictions ranged from an improvement on last season all the way to possible Vezina Trophy Candidate.

While there is a lot of season ahead, Jarry has look extremely stout to start the year.

In three games, Jarry is a perfect 3-0 with a .952 save percentage and 1.67 goals against average.

Jarry notes that he wants to improve his game with each passing year.

“I just want to get better every year,” Jarry said following his third win. “Every year I want to be able to take a step. Every year I come in I’m a little bit more mature.”

His most recent victory over the Los Angeles Kings has to be Jarry’s best of the season, so far.

The Penguins as a team got off to a slow start but Jarry held the fort and made a couple of huge saves early.

Holding on to a shutout late into the game, Jarry only let one shot past him on the Kings sixth power play opportunity.

Jarry made a season high 39 saves on 40 shots for his third victory and third quality start.

Not only has Jarry already looked like an improved net minder, he hasn’t been shying away from the post whistle action around his crease.

“It keeps me engaged,” Jarry said. “It’s something that keeps me focused. It does nothing but heighten your awareness. I like to have a little edge.”

Is Jarry trying to find a soft spot in his general manager’s heart? Pens GM Ron Hextall was notorious as a goalie for getting into and starting a number of scrums and fights.

Whatever keeps Jarry focused and helps him stop pucks, he’ll help the Penguins win plenty of games and earn himself a nice new contract.

