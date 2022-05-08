Skip to main content

Rickard Rakell Returns to the Ice for Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins are hoping for a return from Rickard Rakell.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins have not had Rickard Rakell on the ice for the last two games after leaving Game 1 following a vicious hit from a New York Rangers defender. 

However, the Penguins got some good news while they prepare for Game 4, with Rakell returning to the ice to work with coaches. Pittsburgh had the day off while they rest in preparation for another game against the Rangers, but Rakell skated in the morning as he continues to prepare for a return. 

The Penguins have been without their starting and backup goalies in Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith, and have missed Rakell and Brian Dumoulin as well the last two games. 

Jason Zucker returned to the lineup for the first time in the series in Game 3, and Pittsburgh hopes to see even more returns coming with Rakell in Game 4. 

