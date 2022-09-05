Skip to main content

CM Punk Slams Penguins in AEW Press Conference

The Pittsburgh Penguins seem to have been a thorn in CM Punk's side since 1992.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

CM Punk has been one of the biggest names in the wrestling industry for the past decade and a half, but it looks like the Pittsburgh Penguins live rent-free in his head.

As he was leaving a post-show press conference with AEW, Punk went on what seemed like a totally random rant about the Penguins and certain players.

While he mentioned Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, Punk made sure to put particular attention on former Penguins forward Ron Francis.

A Chicago native, Punk is a diehard Blackhawks fan who still can’t get over the outcome of the 1992 Stanley Cup Final.

The Penguins swept the Blackhawks in 1992 and Francis is credited with the game winning goal in the deciding game.

As he was leaving the press conference, the rant continued as a bloodied Punk sited the first period hat trick Blackhawks then captain Dirk Graham scored, yet they still lost in four games.

It isn’t immediately clear what caused the rant, but tensions surrounding the AEW Champion have been high both in and out of the ring.

As things continue to reach a boiling point, it seems like Punk needed to let off some steam and the Penguins happened to be in the crossfire.

And wrestling fans are well aware, Punk is not afraid to say what is on his mind.

Punk’s dislike for the Penguins is nothing new, however, but it seems 1992 is the source of the hatred.

One has to wonder, if the gauntlet was thrown down by Punk, which Penguins player is most likely to enter the squared circle and have a match with the former WWE Champion?

Mark Friedman is a pest and might get under Punk’s skin, but 6’6” Radim Zohorna has the distinct height advantage.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Mike Sullivan Signs Three-Year Contract Extension with the Penguins

Penguins Gambling on Top Defense Pairing

Penguins Returning to Pittsburgh Ahead of Training Camp

Penguins Kris Letang Named Top Defender in NHL

Sam Poulin Progressing Entering Second Pro Season with Penguins Organization

USATSI_11852543_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

CM Punk Slams Penguins in AEW Press Conference

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_18278444_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Penguins Goalie Tristan Jarry Continues to Be Disrespected

By Nicholas Brlansky and Nick Horwat
cut
Pens Talk

Five Year Plan: What Mike Sullivan Needs to Accomplish With New Pens Contract

By Jacob Punturi
USATSI_17730602_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins HC Mike Sullivan Says Jake Guentzel is Still Underrated

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_16066392_168388612_lowres
News

Report: Penguins Goalie Alex D'Orio Signs with Swedish Allsvenskan Team

By Nick Horwat
GettyImages-859943980
Podcasts

Five More Years of Mike Sullivan as Penguins Head Coach

By Nicholas Brlansky and Nick Horwat
USATSI_16911473_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins to Broadcast Five of Six Preseason Games

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_17443441_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

Penguins Reportedly Remain Interested in Free Agent Evan Rodrigues

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_17486589_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

Former Stanley Cup Champion Does't Think Younger Stars can Lead Penguins to 'Promised Land'

By Nick Horwat