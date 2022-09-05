CM Punk Slams Penguins in AEW Press Conference

The Pittsburgh Penguins seem to have been a thorn in CM Punk's side since 1992.

CM Punk has been one of the biggest names in the wrestling industry for the past decade and a half, but it looks like the Pittsburgh Penguins live rent-free in his head.

As he was leaving a post-show press conference with AEW, Punk went on what seemed like a totally random rant about the Penguins and certain players.

While he mentioned Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, Punk made sure to put particular attention on former Penguins forward Ron Francis.

A Chicago native, Punk is a diehard Blackhawks fan who still can’t get over the outcome of the 1992 Stanley Cup Final.

The Penguins swept the Blackhawks in 1992 and Francis is credited with the game winning goal in the deciding game.

As he was leaving the press conference, the rant continued as a bloodied Punk sited the first period hat trick Blackhawks then captain Dirk Graham scored, yet they still lost in four games.

It isn’t immediately clear what caused the rant, but tensions surrounding the AEW Champion have been high both in and out of the ring.

As things continue to reach a boiling point, it seems like Punk needed to let off some steam and the Penguins happened to be in the crossfire.

And wrestling fans are well aware, Punk is not afraid to say what is on his mind.

Punk’s dislike for the Penguins is nothing new, however, but it seems 1992 is the source of the hatred.

One has to wonder, if the gauntlet was thrown down by Punk, which Penguins player is most likely to enter the squared circle and have a match with the former WWE Champion?

Mark Friedman is a pest and might get under Punk’s skin, but 6’6” Radim Zohorna has the distinct height advantage.

