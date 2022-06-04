Five Penguins Prospects Making the Jump to the NHL Next Year

The Pittsburgh Penguins are probably the last team you think of when asked: who has the best prospects in the NHL? The price paid to contend for 16 years is draft picks, prospects, and an emphasis on players who can help "win now" instead of five years from now. While the Penguins are currently feeling and will continue suffering from those consequences for the next few seasons, there is some light in the dark regarding their prospect development. To prove it, here are five players poised to make the jump from AHL-er to NHL-er next season.

PO Joseph

The Pittsburgh Penguins best and most NHL-ready prospect is Pierre-Olivier Joseph. The 22-year-old defenseman was the return for Phil Kessel back in 2019 and has gotten NHL action in each of the past two seasons. The logjam of left-handed defensemen on the Penguins roster has prevented Joseph from sticking full time, but there's no doubting he's ready. He put up ten goals and 33 points in the AHL over 60-plus games, running the power play and serving as their number one defensemen the entire season. The biggest knock on him is that he needs to add weight and strength, and while that still applies, the future is very bright for PO Joseph. If the Penguins move on from any left-handed defensemen, it will guarantee Joseph a regular spot in the lineup. Until then, his improving play will continue to earn him more chances.

Kasper Bjorkqvist

The Penguins drafted Bjorkqvist in the second round of the 2016 draft, and the time has come for him to contribute to the NHL team. At 24-years-old, he finally appeared in six NHL games this past season, scoring one goal in those games. Over 54 games in the AHL, he scored eight goals and 12 points. Despite his underwhelming numbers, Bjorkqvist has the size (6'1"), skating ability, and IQ to help him stick in Pittsburgh. He figures to be a bottom-six player and will need to make himself a valuable penalty killer to earn a role with the Penguins next season.

Valtteri Puustinen

The unexpected breakout prospect in the Pittsburgh Penguins system is undoubtedly Valtteri Puustinen. As a seventh-round pick in the 2019 draft, very little was known or expected from Puustinen. He was tied with Alex Nylander for the team lead in points with 42 and put up 20 goals. To top it off, he got a call-up and an assist in one game with the Pittsburgh Penguins this past season. He's undersized at 5'9", but the Penguins are used to getting the most out of smaller overlooked forwards, and Puustinen is putting himself in an excellent position to be the next one.

Alex Nylander

The Pittsburgh Penguins have shied away from acquiring huge names under the Ron Hextall and Brian Burke management regime. Instead, they have gone after more under-the-radar players, especially forwards, who usually excel in the Pittsburgh Penguins system. Nylander is the next name to add to that list. Formerly a top ten pick in the 2016 draft, his stock plummeted after failing to impact the lineup in both Buffalo and Chicago. Buying low on the 24-year-old resulted in Nylander leading the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in scoring with 22 goals and 42 points in 67 games. The NHL club is desperate for impact depth forwards under cap-friendly deals, and Nylander is primed to take that next step. He should get an extended shot to make the team next season and would not be a surprise to be in the lineup on opening night, 2022.

Samuel Poulin

The last first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Poulin has been given ample time to mature and develop. After selecting him in 2019, Poulin played two more seasons in the QMJHL before arriving in Wilkes-Barre for his first professional season. He had an up and down year adjusting to the new level but still managed 16 goals and 37 points. The Penguins will most likely continue to be patient with Poulin, but the expectations are rising. His offensive game needs to keep improving as he continues to adjust and assert his strengths. He hasn't played any regular-season games in the NHL, but next year will change that.

The Pittsburgh Penguins may not be loaded with elite prospects, but they have several exciting players waiting in the wings. To contend for another year or two the Penguins will need more of their drafted and developed talent to contribute. These five players offer some hope and a glimpse at how this might be possible for next season.

