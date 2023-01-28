Penguins vs. Sharks: Scouting Timo Meier?

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the San Jose Sharks in their final game before the All-Star Break.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are looking to go out on the right foot prior to the All-Star break as they take on the San Jose Sharks at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins (24-15-9) need a bounce back win after dropping their most recent contest against the Washington Capitals. They have a great chance to secure a victory against the Sharks (14-25-11), one of the league's basement dwellers. Here's what to watch for in this matchup.

1. Crosby on Verge of Passing All-Time Great

The Penguins' captain is about to make another noteworthy accomplishment. With one more point, Sidney Crosby will pass Chicago Blackhawks' Hall of Famer, Stan Mikita, for 15th on the NHL's all-time scoring list. Crosby is currently tied with Mikita at 1,467 points. After he passes Mikita, Crosby will begin chasing another Hall of Famer and former Penguin, Paul Coffey.

2. Timo Meier Building Trade Value

With the trade deadline just over a month away, all eyes are on the Sharks and forward Timo Meier. Meier is enjoying another fantastic season this year, after putting up his first 35 goal campaign last year.

With his contract expiring at season's end, it appears the Sharks are set to move on from Meier before the deadline. With 28 goals and 48 points on the season, Meier will be the most sought after forward at the deadline besides Vancouver Canuck's captain, Bo Horvat.

While he's still a Shark, the Penguins will need to find a way to shut down Meier.

3. Penguins vs Western Conference

The Penguins have developed quite the home-ice advantage at PPG Paints Arena. Dating back to the 2015-2016 season, the Pens boast a record of 192-70-29 when playing at home, including a 14-5-4 record this season so far.

Their dominance at home is especially true against the Western Conference. The Penguins are 8-2 against Western Conference teams at home this season. They'll put their home-ice advantage to the test against the Sharks.

The Penguins and Sharks face-off at 7:00 p.m.

