Predators Place Tolvanen on Waivers, McCarron Enters NHLPA Player Assistance Program

More shakeups to the Predators roster this afternoon as Michael McCarron steps away from the ice and Eeli Tolvanen is placed on waivers.
The Nashville Predators will need to juggle their roster after a chaotic 24 hours. Defensemen Jeremy Lauzon and Alexandre Carrier both left Saturday's game against the Ottawa Senators and did not return to the ice, and today two forwards are stepping away from Nashville. 

This morning the NHL/NHLPA announced that forward Michael McCarron has entered the Players Assistance Program.

While no details are available, McCarron will be away from the team for an indefinite amount of time while he receives support. McCarron played 15 games so far this season, scoring 1 goal and 1 assist. The 6'6" forward usually saw time on the fourth line and is known for his physicality and willingness to stand up for his teammates on the ice.

A few hours after the announcement was made about McCarron stepping away from the ice for an indefinite period of time, news broke that the Predators have placed Eeli Tolvanen on waivers. This move is unsurprising in some respects and jaw dropping on others. 

Tolvanen has had an uphill battle with regards to ice time beginning last season and carrying over into 2022-2023. This season, the Finnish forward has only played 13 games for the Predators and scored 2 goals and 4 points. Tolvanen struggled to score last season where he slotted in various places in the lineup after a disappointing offensive performance in a top six role with Ryan Johansen and Luke Kunin. 

The 2017 first round draft pick was first known for his impressive shot but worked to fit into Nashville's identity style of hockey. Tolvanen developed his 200 foot game, becoming a responsible two way player, but unfortunately his offensive production remained well under expectation. 

While it seemed a foregone conclusion that Tolvanen may not find a permanent spot in the Nashville lineup, what is surprising is the timing and that Tolvanen was waived and not offered in some sort of trade that would give the Preds even a small return. It is likely that two defensemen have already been recalled from Milwaukee to fill the holes left if Lauzon and Carrier can't return to the lineup. With McCarron stepping away, it seemed Tolvanen would be a reliable choice to step into the lineup as needed. Instead, the Preds may be reaching out to Milwaukee one again.

With four games this week - three of which are divisional matchups - the Predators will be busy piecing together a roster that has taken several significant hits in the last 24 hours. 

