Chandler Parsons Says Knicks Could Be First-Round Playoff Exit
The New York Knicks have had a stellar season thus far. For the past two seasons, they have been one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Entering this season, many were high on them due to acquiring All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns.
The Knicks have had a great season because of that addition; however, they have yet to prove they can compete with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder, or the Boston Celtics, making people doubt their title chances.
One analyst and former player heavily doubting the Knicks is former star forward Chandler Parsons.
"People were saying that the New York Knicks, on paper, had the best roster going into this season. They had so much championship hopes," Parsons said. "No one saw Cleveland doing what they're doing, obviously Boston is well-respected.But they're going to have a tough time getting out of the first round, let alone competing for a championship. So no matter who they play, they've got to be healthy, they've got be whole."
As things stand, the Knicks would take on the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the playoffs. The Pistons have been one of the better teams lately, although they've lost four of their last six games.
Still, if that matchup were to stay, the Knicks would be the overwhelming favorite. The Knicks are 1-2 against the Pistons this season.
While the Knicks would likely be favorites, Lou Williams chimed in and agreed with his co-host, Parsons. Williams said he would love Detriot's chances.
"I like where Detroit is going," Williams said. "When you're an up-and-coming team and you're hungry and you have an opportunity to knock off a team that [critics] feel like its a better team than you, you're looking at a really, really good young, motivated basketball team. They have toughness. They have guys that like to fight ... you have the perfect storm to be a team that's going to be a disruptive team in the playoffs."
Nonetheless, the first round wouldn't be the issue for the Knicks, but rather the second round.
If it goes chalk in the first round, the Knicks would take on the defending champions, the Boston Celtics. New York has had massive issues with the Celtics the past two seasons, especially this season.
New York has gone 0-3 against Boston this season, losing by an average of 21 points. Their next matchup between the two will be on April 10.
