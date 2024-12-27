Former First Round Pick Could Head to EuroLeague if NBA Doesn't Offer Contract
The NBA G League Winter Showcase is nearing its end in Orlando, and quite a few players have received interest from several NBA teams as well as EuroLeague teams. One player, in particular, has garnered lots of interest from the EuroLeague and EuroCup and could make a transition overseas following the showcase.
The former overall 7th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft Killian Hayes got a fresh start this season after signing a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets. Since then, he’s been playing with the Nets’ G League affiliate, recently showing lots of signs of improvement in the winter showcase.
In the recent matchup between the Long Island Nets and the Rip City Remix, Rip City managed to come out with a close victory. Despite the loss, Hayes recorded a double-double contributing 23 points and 11 rebounds.
The Nets are now preparing for their next matchup on Sunday against the Delaware Blue Coats. Hayes spoke to the media following a recent practice where he confirms the interest he garnered in the showcase along with his plans for the future.
"There have been offers, the EuroLeague, EuroCup... but like I said I'm here today and I have a game on Sunday, that's what I'm focused on," Hayes concluded.
Hayes did not specify which teams exactly showed interest in him, but he stayed adamant about his focus remaining on the NBA.
He put an emphasis on the areas of his game he worked on while in the G League, and what he feels he could bring to the league.
"Definitely aggressiveness on both sides of the floor. Offensively, my playmaking ability and getting into the lane, and defensively just picking up full court, and being aggresive on their best player."
Hayes also mentioned the biggest area of improvement for him is his shooting.
“Shooting," Hayes stated. "I would say it is up and down, up and down, but I feel like I am becoming very comfortable with my shot, especially catch and shoot."
He says he studied his misses, and targeted specific areas of his jump shot that could use some work.
"I think most of my misses were short and that comes with footwork, I was working on it a lot with Adam Harrington, and just getting that ball up."
Throughout his career, Hayes averaged 8.1 points, 5.2 assists, and 2.9 rebounds. It will be interesting to see where he lands once the showcase is officially complete.
