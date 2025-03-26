LeBron James Podcast to Return With JJ Redick Replacement
LeBron James has one of the best basketball minds that the game has ever seen. A big reason why he's one of the greatest players to ever play the game is because of how he sees things on the court.
Very few people can see the game the way that he sees it. It's not something that you can necessarily teach; it's something that you're born with. That's something that connected him to JJ Redick even before he took the Lakers coaching job.
With Redick now coaching James, the podcast that the two have had together, Mind The Game, has not had an episode since last season.
It looked like the podcast was going to fall by the wayside. Now, James has found a new co-host for the podcast, and it's someone who also used to play for the Lakers.
Two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash will be James' new co-host for the podcast. Nash is one of those players who has an incredible basketball mind, too.
Nash not only won two MVPs with the Suns, but he also briefly played for the Lakers at the end of his career. Unfortunately, that period of time wasn't great because of his back injuries that forced him to retire.
Nash also was the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, so he understands how rosters full of star players work in the league. He is a great person to pair with James for this podcast.
For basketball fans who love getting in-depth and in the weeds, this will continue to be a podcast that they will love. These two guys see things in a way that most NBA players can't dream of.
Of course, James' top priority is to help the Los Angeles Lakers win a championship. The Lakers certainly have a team that has a chance to make a deep run in the playoffs when they are fully healthy.
Nash doesn't seem to be a candidate to get another head coaching job anytime soon, so this is a good way for him to keep talking about the NBA game.
