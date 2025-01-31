LiAngelo Ball Drops Epic Music Video For Viral Song 'Tweaker'
The basketball world has been taken by storm in recent weeks due to a new song from former NBA guard LiAngelo Ball. The song 'Tweaker' went viral and almost everyone has now heard of this song.
Ball transitioned into rapping after his stint in basketball, earning him much more success. The former NBA guard has now released a music video for the viral song.
The video features his brothers Lonzo of the Chicago Bulls and LaMelo of the Charlotte Hornets.
Ball has even signed a record deal due to this song, landing a lucrative deal from Def Jam Music Company.
Many around the NBA have encountered this song and enjoyed it. Multiple players have discussed his song, with some praising the former guard for it.
Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard, a rapper himself, discussed the song by Ball, calling it a 'slapper'.
“I rock with it, man,” Lillard said. “I’ve been hearing it a lot, it gives me that 2003, 2004 vibe.I rock with it, like I said, it’s a slapper. And as an artist, you gotta respect other people’s artistry, and when something is going, it’s going. So, like I said, I rock with it, I respect it, and I’m always happy for other people’s success … I’m happy for him, it’s a big record. You’re hearing it everywhere, much love to him."
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland also weighed in on this, saying that he enjoyed the song.
“I got the aux. You know we gonna bump Gelo,” Garland said. “Shout out to my boy Gelo, he got a banger — he got another one comin’ out Friday, I heard. So we gonna be in tune for that one.”
Ball will also be playing at the music festival Rolling Loud this year, giving him another level platform for his music. The former guard seems to be making a name for himself in the rap game, giving the Ball family more ammo for being one of the more successful in recent memory.
