Paul Pierce Slams Lakers Over Title Contention in Most Unnecessary Way
The best rivalry in the NBA is the Boston Celtics vs. the Los Angeles Lakers. It's the historical rivalry that helped grow the game into what it is today.
These are the two franchises that have the most championships. They have battled each other for a number of those titles, too.
Quite frankly, these two teams hate each other. They always have and always will. Current players and former players all hate the other team with a passion.
Former Celtics player Paul Pierce is no different. He was one of the Celtics players who got to play against the Lakers in the NBA Finals.
Pierce got to play in the NBA Finals twice against L.A., winning one and losing one. He understands what the rivalry really means.
Read more: Nick Young Uses Own Viral Meme to Troll Stephen A Smith Over Wild All-Star Rant
As a former Celtic player, Pierce loves to stick it to the Lakers at any time he can. He continues to do so when he sees Lakers fans on the street.
Pierce even does so when he's not even watching a Lakers game.
"I live it every day," Pierce, a Los Angeles resident, said. "I have a one-up on them when I go around the town and go to my dinners. That's always fun to just say, 'Hey, we've got more championships than y'all and it don't look like y'all are getting one any time soon,'" Pierce added.
It's clear that Pierce doesn't think that the Lakers have a shot to win a title this season or even next season. Even though they have made their way to fifth in the Western Conference standings, that hasn't swayed Pierce's opinon.
More Ball Around news: Former NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala Shares His All-Time Teammate Starting 5
Pierce is one of the players who Lakers fans love to hate. He always has been. This will only continue the hate that they have for him.
The Lakers are looking to make a move at the trade deadline to improve their chances of winning a championship. They want to prove Pierce and the rest of the haters wrong.
Pierce averaged 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists over the course of his career.
More Ball Around SI news: Former All-Star Announced as New CEO of NBA Retired Players Association
Charles Barkley Called Out Over Diet, Sleep Plan During NBA Playing Days
For more news and notes, visit Ball Around SI.