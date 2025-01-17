Ticket Prices For Unrivaled Basketball Season Debut Start at $300
The new Unrivaled Basketball League starts tonight and it seems that fans will have to pay a pretty penny to get into the game. The Mist will be taking on the Lunar Owls in the season debut game from Wayfair Arena, Medley, Florida.
According to Gametime tickets, the price to get in starts at just over $300. Gametime is the leading app/site for last minute tickets to games.
The Mist are coached by former Los Angeles Lakers assistant Phil Handy. The roster has a few stars from the WNBA including Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty, Rickea Jackson of the Los Angeles Sparks, and Courtney Vandersloot of the Liberty.
They will be taking on the Lunar Owls, who are coached by DJ Sackmann. The roster includes Cameron Brink of the Sparks, Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx, and Skylar Diggins-Smith of the Seattle Storm.
There has been a ton of excitement around the start of this new league, with many fans expected to tune in. However, Unrivaled did lose a star guard for the first few weeks.
Phantom guard Marina Mabrey suffered an unfortunate injury and will miss the start of the season. Mabrey suffered a right calf strain during the training camp.
Under Armour was announced as the official partner for Unrivaled and Mabrey spoke on what it means to have this brand sponsoring them.
“First of all, I'm excited about Unrivaled because we get to stay in the States and continue to build the viewership and get eyes on women's sports, with fans able to watch us throughout the whole year, WNBA players have not been able to really do that at this level, so that is a huge positive,” Mabrey said. “And then having Under Armour partner with Unrivaled is just amazing. It shows that Under Armour is serious about investing in women’s basketball, and it will give the brand more exposure with WNBA and top athletes as well as their fans, allowing them to showcase everything they have to offer.”
With the new league kicking off, fans can expect coverage to be ramped up. This is an exciting time for women's basketball and we should all expect some great games from this league.
