BYU Cougars Receive Hightened Championship Expectations for 2025-26 Season
The first one is usually the hardest, especially when it comes to winning a college basketball national championship.
Still, a handful of teams have high hopes for the 2025-26 season, including the BYU Cougars. CBS Sports listed BYU as one of five teams with the potential to win it all for the first time in school history, thanks in large part to 5-star recruit AJ Dybantsa.
Last season, potential 2025 NBA Draft lottery pick Egor Demin led the Cougars to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2011. Head coach Kevin Young will look to build on that Year 1 success in the 2025-26 season by making a serious run at the national title.
Dybansta carries the potential to be the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NBA Draft, and he’ll have the returning Richie Saunders and Baylor transfer Robert Wright III to lean on throughout the season.
Still, even with so much forward momentum and a promising roster, history isn’t exactly on BYU’s side. Of the five teams CBS mentioned capable of getting to the top of the college basketball mountain this year, BYU was the only program that has yet to make a Final Four appearance.
Among that group was also the Houston Cougars, a program that has become a stalwart in the Big 12 as a perennial national contender. Of course, both Cougar programs have made significant headway in the college basketball landscape since joining the conference two years ago.
Nonetheless, BYU’s expectations for the upcoming season are sky-high. College basketball analyst Jon Rothstein recently said the Cougars should settle for nothing less than a Final Four appearance.
“I think if you’re a BYU fan now, and you went to the Sweet 16 this past year without a talent like [AJ Dybantsa], the goal and the realistic expectations for BYU is to go to a Final Four. And I don’t even think that’s anything that anybody should blink at,” Rothstein said.