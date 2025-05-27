Buzzer Beater On SI

BYU Cougars Star Receives Massive NBA Prediction Ahead of NBA Draft

BYU Cougars star Egor Demin is projected to be drafted by the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA Draft.

Ben Cooper

Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Brigham Young Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) drives to the basket against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) during the second half during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
BYU Cougars star Egor Demin is projected to be drafted by the Brooklyn Nets with the 8th overall pick in ClutchPoints' latest mock draft.

Demin has seen his draft stock rise significantly after an impressive performance at the NBA Draft combine.

He was measured at 6'9.5" in shoes and 199.2 pounds, which showcases the size he is at the point guard position.

In his freshman season at BYU, Demin averaged 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He shot 41.2 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from three.

Demin struggled with his three-point shot at BYU, but during the combine, he performed a lot better.

He shot 14/25 (56%) in the 3-point star drill. His improved shooting and measurements at the combine have helped his draft stock rise, as he's projected to be a lottery pick.

The Nets would be an intriguing destination as they could use a long-term answer at point guard. Demin could be an ideal fit in the backcourt next to Cam Thomas.

The former BYU star is only 19 years old and should be off the board early in the 2025 NBA Draft after an impressive combine performance.

Ben Cooper
