Dayton Flyers To Play Home-And-Home Series With ACC Team
The Dayton Flyers have been one of the top teams in the A-10 over the last few seasons.
However, the only way they will truly garner more national respect is if they start playing a more challenging schedule with tougher out-of-conference opponents.
It appears that reality is upon us.
John Rothstein of College Hoops Today reported that Dayton will start a home-and-home series with the Florida State Seminoles.
The first game of the matchup will take place on at Dayton on December 16, 2025, and the return game at Florida State is scheduled for sometime during the 2026-27 season.
The college basketball reporter did note that there is no timetable for an official announcement from the programs.
The Flyers finished the 2024-25 season with a 23-11 record. They finished third in the A-10 and reached as high as No. 22 on the AP's rankings but missed out on earning an NCAA Tournament bid.
Dayton did play a couple of games against highly touted programs last year, with wins against the UConn Huskies and the Marquette Golden Eagles. However, the Flyers' only games against teams in a Power Five conference came against the Northwestern Wildcats and Iowa State Cyclones.
Adding a game against a program such as Florida State, which plays in one of the nation's top basketball conferences, could help Dayton garner more national attention.
With a win against the Seminoles in December, Dayton could start building a strong resume for a return to March Madness in 2026.
