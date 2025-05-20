Georgetown Hoyas Star Projected To Land With Hawks In NBA Draft
It's the time of year when analysts and experts are putting together their mock drafts and big boards, with the 2025 NBA Draft quickly approaching.
The Georgetown Hoyas should be represented in the first draft round, with star Thomas Sorber as one of the top centers in the class.
Adam Finklestein of CBS Sports recently predicted that the Atlanta Hawks would select Sorber with the 22nd overall pick, while shedding some light on how much the organization wants to add the center.
"Atlanta is one of the teams that is believed to have significant interest in Sorber," wrote Finklestein.
"They might consider him at No. 13 and if he's still available here, he would be a strong candidate. His massive measurements at last week's combine only fueled the enthusiasm that came from him exceeding all expectations as a freshman."
Sorber would be an intriguing fit with the Hawks for various reasons.
Theoretically, Sorber would fit nicely in a pick-and-roll-centered offense alongside Trae Young, and he has shown flashes of being a solid rim protector at the next level, too.
Sorber averaged 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds during his freshman season at Georgetown.
However, Atlanta already has an extremely crowded frontcourt. Both Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu are proven NBA players who deserve minutes, so if the Hawks draft Sorber, he'll be fighting for playing time in limited opportunities.
If Atlanta plans to move on from either Capela or Okongwu this offseason, it would nicely pave the way for Sorber to join a solid young core that hopes to be a playoff team again in 2025-26.