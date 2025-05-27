Buzzer Beater On SI

Indiana Pacers Linked to Saint Joseph's Star in New NBA Mock Draft

The Indiana Pacers are projected to draft Saint Joseph's star Rasheer Fleming in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Ben Cooper

Nov 20, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Saint Joseph's Hawks forward Rasheer Fleming (13) reaches for a rebound during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The Indiana Pacers are projected to land Saint Joseph's star Rasheer Fleming with the 23rd overall pick in ClutchPoints' latest mock draft.

Fleming earned All-A-10 honors during his junior season at Saint Joseph's, averaging 14.7 points per game along with 8.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.5 blocks. The 20-year-old was efficient, shooting 53.1 percent from the field and 39 percent from three.

Fleming is a versatile two-way forward whose game is expected to translate immediately to the NBA level. At 6'9" with a 7'5" wingspan, Fleming's length is intriguing for teams that need a versatile forward.

The Pacers could benefit from adding a player like Fleming with their first-round pick. Indiana is two games away from reaching the NBA Finals, with their depth leading the way.

The Pacers have surrounded their star Tyrese Haliburton with two-way players like Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Obi Toppin, and Myles Turner.

Fleming would fit in well with those players and contribute right away, which would help the Pacers, as teams need role players on affordable contracts to play well and be successful under the current CBA.

The Saint Joseph's product may not end up a lottery pick, but he could be an impactful role player in his rookie campaign.

