Memphis Star Withdraws from NBA Draft, Heads to Kansas State
One of college basketball’s biggest names has come to a decision on his basketball future. Former Memphis guard PJ Haggerty has withdrawn his name from the 2025 NBA Draft and will instead transfer to Kansas State, first reported by CBS Sports.
Haggerty was the No. 2-ranked player in the Transfer Portal and weighed his options between landing with his fourth collegiate program or taking the leap to the next level. Haggerty began his college basketball career with TCU as a 4-star recruit before transferring to Tulsa and then Memphis, where he helped lead the Tigers to an NCAA Tournament appearance.
The 21-year-old has a lot to give the Wildcats in the Big 12. Last season, Haggerty averaged 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. That statline earned him the AAC Player of the Year and second-team All-American honors.
Haggerty has been a hot commodity throughout his career. According to CBS Sports, NC State was in the running to land the impressive guard before he settled with Kansas State. Reportedly, Haggerty’s father was looking for his son to land an NIL deal in the $4 million range to transfer to another program instead of staying in the draft, though it appears the Wildcats did not have to meet such demands.
Still, Haggerty will look to play at the point with Kansas State as he continues his path to the NBA. Scouting reports indicate that Haggerty needs to prove to the league that he can do more than score off the bench, so facilitating from the point may be his ticket to the next level.
A strong showing at the NBA Combine wasn’t enough to boost his draft stock, but a solid showcase with the Wildcats should position him well for next year’s draft. At the combine, Haggerty hit 73% of his shots in individual drills and 18 points with seven rebounds in a scrimmage. Still, it will take at least another season for an NBA franchise to feel comfortable selecting him.