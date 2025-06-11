NBA Draft Analyst Dubs Washington State Cougar a Top 10 Prospect in 2025 Class
The 2025 NBA Draft is shaping up to be one of the most eventful and memorable ones the league has seen in a long time. Between a generational prospect in Duke's Cooper Flagg, one of the most polarizing top talents in recent memory in Rutgers' Ace Bailey, and a significant lack of consensus after the first two projected picks, there should be plenty of drama, intrigue, and excitement to go around come draft night.
This has been a highly lauded class, chock-full of high-end players who have shown the promise to become future All-Stars one day in the big leagues. Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, VJ Edgecombe, Tre Johnson, Kon Knueppel, Khaman Maluach, and others could make an All-NBA team sometime in the next few years, and there wouldn't be many people who'd be truly shocked. While this draft is deep at the top, it gets pretty shaky starting with the late lottery.
That's where the big boards start to jump all over the place. However, there's one player who seems to have risen for nearly every draft analyst in the last few weeks, though: former Washington State Cougar Cedric Coward. He made a lot of noise at the draft combine, measuring in at over 6'5" without shoes, with a massive 7'2" wingspan. The latter was 10th among all prospects and second among non-big men (first for those who project St. Joseph's Rasheer Fleming as a big at the next level). He drew a lot of eyeballs at the combine with his combination of size and athleticism, clocking in with a max vertical leap over 38 inches.
He's not just a physical specimen, either. Coward improved every year of his collegiate career and had a strong campaign as a junior this past season, having averaged 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.5 stocks while shooting an absurd 57 percent from field and 40 percent from deep on five triples per game. At this point, the only real knock against him is that he played for a Cougars team that only managed to go 8-10 in the West Coast Conference.
Recently, The Athletic's Sam Vecenie released his 2025 NBA Draft guide, featuring his top 100 prospects. He had Coward as his 10th-best available talent, placing him in the "Starter/All Star tool swings" tier. He's admittedly higher on Coward than most:
"He has everything it takes to turn into a useful, starting-quality NBA player. He’s extremely long and has a beautiful 3-point shot with a track record of success. He has defensive bona fides and shows a desire to be impactful on that end. He makes good decisions in the way he processes basketball and moves at a high level without the basketball. And he has an elite frame that he continues to grow into more and more every season."
Top 10 might seem high for a wing out of Washington State at first, but, if he continues trending like he has so far throughout the pre-draft process, there's a real chance that Cedric Coward could wind up going somewhere in the late lottery. And he could turn out to be a steal wherever he lands.