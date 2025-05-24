San Diego State Aztecs Star Urged To Make Tough NBA Draft Decision
Every kid grows up with the dream of playing in the NBA.
When that reality is so close, it can be easy for a player to decide to live out their dream and take the jump to the next level.
However, just because a player can enter the NBA Draft doesn't mean it's the best decision in the long term.
Cameron Salerno of CBS Sports believes San Diego State Aztecs star Miles Byrd should make the tough decision to return to the school for one more season instead of entering the draft.
"Byrd is a volume 3-point shooter who connected on 30.1% of his 5.9 attempts per night. The SDSU star projects as a second-round pick, so it would be wise for him to return to build off a standout season where he showed flashes of being a two-way talent at the next level," wrote Salerno.
"Returning to school and being 'the guy' at San Diego State should put him in the middle of the first round in 2026. NBA teams will buy into his length and the projectability of his shot if he chooses to stay in the NBA Draft."
Byrd is going to be a solid NBA player at some point throughout his basketball career.
However, it's hard to argue Salerno's case for him to play one more year of NCAA ball before making the jump to the NBA.
Byrd is only 20 years old. If he goes back to school for another season and proves he can be a more consistent shooter, there's no reason to think he won't be a first-round pick in next year's draft.
