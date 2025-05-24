Buzzer Beater On SI

San Diego State Aztecs Star Urged To Make Tough NBA Draft Decision

One analyst believes San Diego State's Miles Byrd should return to school for one more season before entering the NBA Draft.

Tommy Wild

Dec 21, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Miles Byrd (21) dribbles against the California Golden Bears during the first half at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Miles Byrd (21) dribbles against the California Golden Bears during the first half at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Every kid grows up with the dream of playing in the NBA.

When that reality is so close, it can be easy for a player to decide to live out their dream and take the jump to the next level.

However, just because a player can enter the NBA Draft doesn't mean it's the best decision in the long term.

Cameron Salerno of CBS Sports believes San Diego State Aztecs star Miles Byrd should make the tough decision to return to the school for one more season instead of entering the draft.

"Byrd is a volume 3-point shooter who connected on 30.1% of his 5.9 attempts per night. The SDSU star projects as a second-round pick, so it would be wise for him to return to build off a standout season where he showed flashes of being a two-way talent at the next level," wrote Salerno.

"Returning to school and being 'the guy' at San Diego State should put him in the middle of the first round in 2026. NBA teams will buy into his length and the projectability of his shot if he chooses to stay in the NBA Draft."

Miles Byrd (21) looks on
Nov 27, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Miles Byrd (21) looks on during the first half against the Point Loma Nazarene Sea Lions at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

Byrd is going to be a solid NBA player at some point throughout his basketball career.

However, it's hard to argue Salerno's case for him to play one more year of NCAA ball before making the jump to the NBA.

Byrd is only 20 years old. If he goes back to school for another season and proves he can be a more consistent shooter, there's no reason to think he won't be a first-round pick in next year's draft.

Published |Modified
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Tommy Wild has been primarily contributing across the Browns, Guardians and Cavaliers sites in the On SI network since 2022. Born, raised, and having graduated from John Carroll University in Cleveland, Tommy knows firsthand how passionate the fan base is and he does his best to replicate that in his writing.

