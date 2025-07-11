San Diego State Star Could Raise NBA Draft Stock With This Decision
Deciding when it's time for a player to make the jump from college to the pros is easy for some, and a more difficult decision for others.
When it's every kid's dream to play in the NBA, that decision only gets more challenging to make.
San Diego State Aztecs star Miles Byrd has decided to return to college for one more season. At the moment, this may have been a tough choice for the wing, but it could benefit him in the long run.
Cameron Salerno of CBS Sports named Byrd one of 10 college prospects who could boost their draft stock by returning to school for one more year.
"Byrd is a volume 3-point shooter who connected on 30.1% of his 5.9 attempts per game. He was a projected second-round pick, so it made sense for him to return and build on a strong season," wrote Salerno.
"Byrd has two-way upside at the next level. If he can show more flashes this season while serving as SDSU's top option, there's no reason he shouldn't hear his name called on Day 1 next summer."
The analyst is spot on with his analysis of Byrd's season and outlook.
There's no question the forward is coming off a breakout season with the Aztecs. He averaged 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. However, as Salerno mentions, Byrd still has to prove he can be a consistent three-point shooter.
Given Byrd's skillset, his floor in the 2026 NBA Draft will still be a second-round pick, but his return to San Diego State for one more season could improve his draft stock to a mid-to-late first-round selection.
