Buzzer Beater On SI

San Diego State Star Could Raise NBA Draft Stock With This Decision

San Diego State Aztecs' Miles Byrd made the right decision going back to school for one more season.

Tommy Wild

Dec 21, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Miles Byrd (21) reacts after making a three point basket against the California Golden Bears during the first half at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Miles Byrd (21) reacts after making a three point basket against the California Golden Bears during the first half at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Deciding when it's time for a player to make the jump from college to the pros is easy for some, and a more difficult decision for others.

When it's every kid's dream to play in the NBA, that decision only gets more challenging to make.

San Diego State Aztecs star Miles Byrd has decided to return to college for one more season. At the moment, this may have been a tough choice for the wing, but it could benefit him in the long run.

Cameron Salerno of CBS Sports named Byrd one of 10 college prospects who could boost their draft stock by returning to school for one more year.

"Byrd is a volume 3-point shooter who connected on 30.1% of his 5.9 attempts per game. He was a projected second-round pick, so it made sense for him to return and build on a strong season," wrote Salerno.

"Byrd has two-way upside at the next level. If he can show more flashes this season while serving as SDSU's top option, there's no reason he shouldn't hear his name called on Day 1 next summer."

Miles Byrd dribbles the ball
Dec 21, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Miles Byrd (21) dribbles against the California Golden Bears during the first half at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The analyst is spot on with his analysis of Byrd's season and outlook.

There's no question the forward is coming off a breakout season with the Aztecs. He averaged 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. However, as Salerno mentions, Byrd still has to prove he can be a consistent three-point shooter.

Given Byrd's skillset, his floor in the 2026 NBA Draft will still be a second-round pick, but his return to San Diego State for one more season could improve his draft stock to a mid-to-late first-round selection.

Read More College Basketball Coverage

MORE: Oklahoma City Thunder Make Major Jalen Williams Move

MORE: This Guard Duo Could Be Creighton's X-Factor Next Season

MORE: Elite Shooting Guard Announces Commitment To Marquette, Shaka Smart

MORE: Former Marquette Golden Eagles Star Officially Signs With NBA Team

MORE: Dick Vitale Gives St. John's Strong Transfer Portal Take

Published |Modified
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Tommy Wild has been primarily contributing across the Browns, Guardians and Cavaliers sites in the On SI network since 2022. Born, raised, and having graduated from John Carroll University in Cleveland, Tommy knows firsthand how passionate the fan base is and he does his best to replicate that in his writing.

Home/News