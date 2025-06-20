St. John’s Star RJ Luis Receives Mixed Praise Ahead of NBA Draft
Former St. John’s star RJ Luis is soon to join the NBA ranks, though where and when is the question. Luis faced plenty of scrutiny for opting to remain in the 2025 NBA Draft class, where he’s projected to be a mid-second-round pick.
Still, a low draft projection doesn’t discount what he offers to the team that brings him aboard. Despite questions about his shooting ability, his defensive skills and on-court intensity are quality traits that no doubt intrigue scouts and coaches at the next level.
The Athletic recently published a project in which anonymous college coaches broke down this draft class’s notable sleeper prospects, including Luis. Based on the thoughts shared about Luis, the gamble for any team to select him seems tantalizing.
“A boom-or-bust type guy,” the anonymous coach said. “Great rebounder and excellent defender. He improved as a shooter, but I don’t know if I fully trust his shot yet. I do trust his motor, his competitive spirit, his energy.”
The coach went on to mention how he thinks Luis is the type of player to justify his contributions based on how well his scoring production is going, which creates question marks as he begins his career presumably as a role player off the bench.
However, Luis recently told Hoops Hype that he sets high expectations for himself, aiming to one day become an NBA All-Star caliber player. But he knows that likely starts with a 3-and-D role to get things rolling.
“I think the sky’s the limit,” Luis said. “I’m being honest with myself. The path coming in will definitely start with defense. Since I was a kid, my dad always told me that to get on the floor, you have to play defense. I take pride in that. Once I lock that down, I’m confident I’ll earn more freedom offensively and be able to show what I can do on that end, too.”
Luis and his family knew it was a risk to leave Transfer Portal money on the table, as well as another year of college experience. But the chance to land with an NBA team and develop into the player Luis envisions himself becoming is something he seems fully intent on taking advantage of.
“I definitely feel like the NBA is more suited to my game,” Luis said. “Some guys can’t figure it out in college but thrive in the NBA, and others are great in college but struggle at the next level. I see myself as someone who’s going to be even better in the NBA.”