St. Joseph's Star Rasheer Fleming Receives Massive NBA Prediction
Former Saint Joseph's star forward Rasheer Fleming is projected to go 11th overall to the Portland Trail Blazers in Cameron Salerno's latest mock draft for CBS Sports.
Fleming had a solid junior season, averaging 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game. He shot 53.1 percent from the field and 39 percent from three.
It was a major improvement for Fleming's efficiency from behind the arc as he shot 29.7 percent in his freshman season and 32.4 percent in his sophomore campaign.
Fleming's shooting ability and defense make him a valuable prospect in the NBA Draft. The 20-year-old is projected to be drafted at the end of the lottery or late in the first round.
Fleming's draft stock rose after the NBA Combine, when he was measured at 6'8" without shoes with a wingspan of 7'5".
The Blazers would be an intriguing landing spot as they went from a 21-61 record in the 2023-24 season to a 36-46 record in the 2024-25 season.
Portland is a deep team that can afford to draft a player like Fleming, who has a ton of upside, and not thrust him into a big role right away.
The former Saint Joseph's product will be a key name to follow throughout the draft process as he could sneak into the lottery.
Read More College Basketball Coverage
MORE: BYU Cougars Standout Garnering Major Hype Ahead of NBA Draft
MORE: Analyst Is Extremely High On New Look St. John's Red Storm
MORE: Former St. John's Star Gets Rough Take Following NBA Draft Combine
MORE: Washington State Cougar Could Fly Up Big Boards After Jaw-Dropping NBA Draft Combine
MORE: Marquette Golden Eagles, Shaka Smart Land Elite Four-Star Recruit