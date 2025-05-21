UAB's Yaxel Lendeborg Facing Tough Decision With Millions at Stake Ahead of NBA Draft
Yaxel Lendeborg is quickly making himself into a household name, at least among dedicated NBA and college basketball fans. The former University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazer had himself a very productive combine and is reportedly shooting up draft boards as a result.
What initially drew eyes to the rangy forward were his physical measurements. Lendeborg weighed in at 6'8.5" barefoot, with arms that go for days on a massive 7'4" wingspan and a standing reach that eclipses nine feet. He also helped himself by showcasing a versatile skill tree in drills throughout the event, including some promising shot creation indicators and surprising agility for his size. Between his tantalizing physical stature and his NBA-ready malleability, scouts and executives who hadn't gotten a chance to delve into UAB film were surely impressed with the under-the-radar prospect. As a result, most mock drafts now have him going in the late first round, as opposed to the early second-round grades he received before the combine.
This is great news for Lendeborg and his camp, but it's really bad news for the Michigan Wolverines. Back in early April, Lendeborg committed to transferring to Michigan for the 2026-27 season. This was a huge win for the Wolverines who are slated to lose star big man Danny Wolf to the draft this summer, as Lendeborg was the number-one transfer recruit on the market after putting up 17.7 points, 4.2 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.8 blocks, and a Division I-leading 11.4 rebounds per game in his senior season for the UAB Blazers. That marked his second straight year leading the nation in average boards. He also displayed increased efficiency despite an increased workload, hitting nearly 36 percent from beyond the arc on just under two attempts a night and 52 percent overall.
Even when he was a second-round prospect, there was always a legitimate chance that Lendeborg would forego his remaining eligibility and take his talents to the big league instead. Now that he's climbing draft boards, even the reported multimillion-dollar NIL package he has waiting for him in Ann Arbor might not be enough to keep him away from the NBA. Even if he falls to the very end of the first round, he'll still receive over $5 million guaranteed at signing, according to Spotrac.