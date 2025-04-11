Fantasy Sports

Elic Ayomanor NFL Draft Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Elic Ayomanor enters the NFL Draft as a big-bodied receiver with solid production and a strong blend of speed and physicality.

Shawn Childs

Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (13) warms up before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium.
Elic Ayomanor enters the NFL Draft as a big-bodied receiver with solid production and a strong blend of speed and physicality. Despite past injury concerns and some inconsistency, his upside makes him a compelling developmental prospect for teams seeking size and toughness at the position.

Elic Ayomanor Fantasy Football Outlook

Over the past two seasons, Ayomanor was a productive wide receiver in the Cardinals starting lineup. He missed his freshman season due to a torn ACL, followed by 62 catches for 1,013 yards and six touchdowns while gaining 16.3 yards per catch. Regression in Stanford’s offense and a move to the ACC led to shorter catches (13.2 yards) with a similar opportunity (63/831/6). Ayomanor gained over 100 yards in three matchups (7/102, 4/108/1, and 10/109).

Ayomanor brings an interesting combination of speed (4.44 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine) and size (6’2” and 205 lbs.) to the NFL. He has a feel for creating space out of his breaks despite lacking quickness, but he does give some tells on certain plays, allowing a defender to read his next move. Ayomanor wins in tight coverage and has the tools to become a more physical wide receiver. 

His hands are in question coming into the NFL. Ayomanor works hard, which invites more development in his game. He has the tools to play in the slot or on the outside. 

I don’t expect Ayomanor to carve out a playable fantasy role this year, but his foundation skill set may piece a winning piece to a developing offense down the road. He does have some downside risk due to his previous knee issue, suggesting a third or fourth-round pick in this year’s draft.

