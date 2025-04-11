Elic Ayomanor NFL Draft Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Elic Ayomanor enters the NFL Draft as a big-bodied receiver with solid production and a strong blend of speed and physicality. Despite past injury concerns and some inconsistency, his upside makes him a compelling developmental prospect for teams seeking size and toughness at the position.
Elic Ayomanor Fantasy Football Outlook
Over the past two seasons, Ayomanor was a productive wide receiver in the Cardinals starting lineup. He missed his freshman season due to a torn ACL, followed by 62 catches for 1,013 yards and six touchdowns while gaining 16.3 yards per catch. Regression in Stanford’s offense and a move to the ACC led to shorter catches (13.2 yards) with a similar opportunity (63/831/6). Ayomanor gained over 100 yards in three matchups (7/102, 4/108/1, and 10/109).
Ayomanor brings an interesting combination of speed (4.44 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine) and size (6’2” and 205 lbs.) to the NFL. He has a feel for creating space out of his breaks despite lacking quickness, but he does give some tells on certain plays, allowing a defender to read his next move. Ayomanor wins in tight coverage and has the tools to become a more physical wide receiver.
His hands are in question coming into the NFL. Ayomanor works hard, which invites more development in his game. He has the tools to play in the slot or on the outside.
I don’t expect Ayomanor to carve out a playable fantasy role this year, but his foundation skill set may piece a winning piece to a developing offense down the road. He does have some downside risk due to his previous knee issue, suggesting a third or fourth-round pick in this year’s draft.
More 2025 NFL Draft Rookie Profiles:
Kyle Williams Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Jaylin Noel Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Dominic Lovett Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Jordan James Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Kaleb Johnson Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Bhayshul Tuten Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Quinshon Judkins Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Dylan Sampson Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Omarion Hampton Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
TreVeyeon Henderson Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Ashton Jeanty Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Will Howard Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Riley Leonard Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Dillon Gabriel Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Kyle McCord Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Tyler Shough Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Quinn Ewers Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Jalen Milroe Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Jaxson Dart Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Shedeur Sanders Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Cam Ward Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Tre Harris Scouring Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Isaiah Bond Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Jayden Higgins Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Jack Bech Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Emeka Egbuka Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Matthew Golden Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Tetairoa McMillan Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Luther Burden III Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Travis Hunter Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
2025 NFL Draft: Tyler Warren Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook
2025 NFL Draft: Colston Loveland Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook
2025 NFL Draft: Mason Taylor Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook