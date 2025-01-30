Factory Ducati Riders Highlight The Balance Between Technology And Human Skill In MotoGP
Ducati factory riders Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia have shed light on the use of technology in MotoGP, and how it plays an important role in performance and decision-making. However, they also stressed that the human element remains the driving force in the sport.
From data gathering to the electronic systems on modern MotoGP bikes, technology has been playing a huge role in the premier class of motorsport in several areas, not only making it more exciting and safe but also elevating the level of competition each year.
Ducati's sponsor, Lenovo, has been highly instrumental in the team's MotoGP dominance in recent years. Marquez, who joined the Italian outfit this year, spoke about the technology in use today and the human touch that supports it. He said:
“Of course, technology is super important. I will say that is a big help for the humans. But in the end, the humans take the decisions.
“The Ducati Lenovo team has super good technology, the bike has super good technology, but in the end, riders are humans.
“So it’s a big help, but the last decision is always in your hands.”
Bagnaia, Marquez's teammate, shared insights on the balance between human skill and technology in MotoGP, suggesting that both elements work together to achieve optimal performance. He added:
“I think it’s 70% by humans and 30% by technology.
“Because it's true that we need technology, Lenovo is helping us a lot on developing technology to improve on the data side.
“But who will take the results, who will take the points are the humans and the engineers working day and night in the race weekend.
“We [as riders] are working every day to be the best athletes possible, and we have to finalise every result on the track.
“So it's a complementary job and I think humans still are a big part of it, and this is the main thing and the most fascinating thing about our job.”
Six-time MotoGP champion Marquez brings a wealth of experience and skill to Ducati this year. However, despite Ducati's recent success, he warned against assuming continued dominance and advised not to underestimate rival teams. He said:
“It can be a dangerous atmosphere thinking that Ducati will win the championship [every year].
“But we can see that all our development factors are on the same level because we are in MotoGP.
“Yamaha last year made a step. They can arrive in the Malaysia [test] with a new bike and they have [Fabio] Quartararo who is a super good rider. [With] KTM, [it is the] same. [And there is] Aprilia [and] Honda.
“We are in MotoGP. What I learned when I was fighting against them, with [Andrea] Dovizioso, in 2017, is you need to take care of everybody because one point to another they can change the situation.”