Logan Sargeant Might Have Lost His Chance To Secure An IndyCar Seat
Former Williams F1 driver Logan Sargeant, who was dropped after the Formula 1 summer break due to performance issues, shifted his focus to IndyCar for his future. However, it now seems the American driver may have missed his opportunity to secure a racing seat there as well.
In late August, after weeks of speculation, Williams officially cut ties with Sargeant, largely due to his costly crash during free practice at Zandvoort, which left his car too damaged for qualifying. This incident, along with a string of similar mistakes and his inability to score points all season, is believed to have been the final straw leading to the 23-year-old's departure from the team.
As a result, Williams replaced Sargeant ahead of the Italian Grand Prix with F2 driver Franco Colapinto, who has already earned four points in his three F1 races so far. While Sargeant seemed poised to join Prema in IndyCar for the 2025 season, it now appears the team is in discussions with Ferrari reserve driver Robert Shwartzman, who also competes for the Prancing Horse in the World Endurance Championship (WEC).
A report from GPblog suggests that Shwartzman could be the driver alongside Callum Ilott in 2025. Sargeant's manager has been in touch with several IndyCar teams since his F1 days, and as a result, he is scheduled to do an IndyCar test with Meyer Shank Racing in November, despite the absence of a seat in the team next year.
According to Racer.com, Sargeant is set to test Meyer Shank Racing's Honda-powered Dallara DW12 on November 19 at the 17-turn, 3.067-mile road course near Palm Springs. This single-day test will not only be Sargeant's first experience with the team but also mark Meyer Shank Racing's debut road course test under its new technical partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing, who will supply chassis setups, dampers, and engineering support.
The team remains keen on assessing Sargeant's potential for a future seat, and his test will also give other IndyCar teams a chance to evaluate his abilities and what he could bring to the table. Sadly for Sargeant, most options remain out of reach. Formula 1 and Formula E are out of options as all seats have been filled, and even in IndyCar, openings are extremely limited. In most cases, only drivers with financial backing can secure a spot. For Sargeant, the most likely path forward appears to be a transition to IMSA or the World Endurance Championship (WEC).