Alex Rins Out Of Emilia Romagna MotoGP Due To Health Concerns - 'Was Struggling To Breathe'
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP rider Alex Rins will stay out of the Emilia Romagna MotoGP due to health concerns that required immediate attention. Despite being unwell on Friday, Rins headed out for qualifying on Saturday, only to experience breathing problems.
During both Misano rounds, the MotoGP paddock faced health challenges, as illness forced Repsol Honda's Joan Mir and Luca Marini to withdraw from the San Marino Grand Prix. Now though, ill health seems to have affected the other Japanese outfit, with Rins being asked to skip the weekend and focus on a future race.
Rins was forced to return to the garage, appearing last on the timesheet after his short qualifying session. The Spaniard ran a high fever on Friday that caused him to miss the practice session. Yamaha revealed that after consultation with MotoGP medical director Dr. Ángel Charte, Rins will not participate in any of the events during the race weekend.
Instead, he is to rest and focus on regaining his top form for the next round in Indonesia. Speaking to the media about his health condition, Rins said:
“This morning I felt much better, and I wanted to try to get on the bike and go onto the track.
“Unfortunately, I immediately realised that I was still not okay, because I was struggling to breathe.
“I wanted to complete the session, but immediately after, I had a visit from Dr Charte who advised me not to get back on the bike and instead to get treatment to be ready and 100% fit for Indonesia.
“Obviously, I am very sorry not to be able to race in Misano, but I will do everything I can to recover as soon as possible.”
Yamaha team director Massimo Meregalli revealed that the 28-year-old rider was suffering from "quite a bad flu." Following Dr. Charte's advice, the team looks forward to the race in Mandalika. He added:
“Unfortunately, Alex is suffering from quite a bad flu. Yesterday, we opted to postpone his work for the Practice session to today's FP2.
“He tried riding again this morning, but following the advice of Dr Charte, we decided to withdraw Álex from the Emilia-Romagna GP in order for him to be fit for the next race weekend in Mandalika.
“It's a pity, and we are all feeling sorry for Álex. He prepared well for this GP during the Misano Test but arrived here feeling under the weather, and there's nothing we could do. Let's stay positive, and next week we will start again from zero.”