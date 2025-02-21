Aprilia Reveals 'Redefined' MotoGP Plan After Jorge Martin's Scary Testing Crash
After Jorge Martin's severe highside incident on the first day of pre-season testing, which resulted in his hand surgery and forced him to miss the entire test, Aprilia has confirmed it will receive Martin's feedback during the first four MotoGP Grands Prix of the 2025 season. Meanwhile, Marco Bezzecchi provided vital feedback in testing, helping the team finalize its base bike setup.
The Italian outfit confirmed that Martin will be ready for the first race at the Chang International Circuit from February 28th to March 2nd. Aprilia stressed that while many plans were in place for the test, it had to completely adjust its strategy after the reigning champion was flown back for surgery.
Despite Bezzecchi providing key feedback on the 2025 RS-GP, Aprilia team manager Paolo Bonora said that the team is waiting for Martin so it can improve the bike further through his input. Revealing the shift in testing plans and offering an update on Martin's recovery, Bonora told MotoGP.com, as reported by Crash.net:
“After the Sepang injury we had to redefine our plan. We had many things to test, so at the end, luckily, we did all the job. We finished all our test plan, all our long, long, long test list.
“For sure Marco did a very great job. He defined his base setup, electronic side and chassis side. And having [test rider] Lorenzo Savadori helped us a lot to define all the parts that we can bring to Jorge.
“We are waiting for Jorge because it is necessary to bring to him, for the first race, the base set up that we found during this winter. We hope that during the first race, he will immediately find confidence with the bike.
“At the moment, his medical recovery plan is fully under control. He is finding [each] day a better and better feeling. So we are looking forward to having him with us as soon as possible.”
Bonora explained that the first four races would be Martin's testing ground and acknowledged that it would be a challenging task to get him to pace. He added:
“To be fully honest with you, we consider the first four races in the overseas as a test for Jorge because he lost the opportunity to test during Sepang and Buriram.
“And in MotoGP when you jump from one bike to a new one, you have to find the confidence.
“It will not be easy but we will put all our energy to help him.
“We have seen that Marco immediately felt the confidence here in Buriram so this gives us more confidence to bring to Jorge a good bike.”