Crucial Update About Yamaha's MotoGP V4 Engine Testing Surfaces
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP rider Alex Rins offered a crucial update on the development of the all-new V4 engine that it intends to assess alongside its current inline-four-cylinder engine. Rins stated that the Japanese manufacturer had plans to test the new engine this month, but the plan had to be dropped due to the engine not being ready. The update arrives amid Yamaha MotoGP technical director Max Bartolini's comments about the limited time Yamaha has before it chooses the engine route for the future.
The decision to adopt a V4 engine could significantly impact Yamaha's long-term competitiveness, with a final call expected to be made in 2025. Currently, Yamaha is the only manufacturer on the MotoGP grid to use an inline-four-cylinder engine, while all its competitors have moved to V4 engines. Considering the concessions Yamaha enjoys, it can introduce new engine specifications in the 2025 season, unlike rival manufacturers except Honda. This gives the brand the added advantage of using time to enhance its bike.
With the test being canceled according to Rins' statement, Yamaha will only be able to assess the performance in the Shakedown Test if the engine is ready. Breaking the news, Rins stated on the Spanish edition of Motorsport.com's podcast:
“The idea was to test it in the test that KTM did in Jerez.
“But in the end, it was not ready and could not be tested.”
Speaking of the V4 engine, Bartolini clarified that there wasn't a significant power difference between the V4 and the existing engine. However, he mentioned one aspect where the V4 engine trumps the inline-four-cylinder unit. He said:
“With the V4, everybody thinks about the engine itself.
“But I think the biggest advantage is from the layout of the bike, more than from the engine.
“In terms of pure power, honestly, listening to our engine department, it shouldn’t be a big difference.
“But there are some ways to manage the layout of the bike that will be a little bit easier with the V4. And also to go more in the direction of the tyres, because it's always a matter of making the tyres work.
“Yamaha was pretty good with Bridgestone. And for sure they have had many good races also with Michelin. But Michelin is more [about] using the rear tyres than the front.
“This is kind of where the [V4] engine layout can help; to build the bike around the engine in that [rear tyre] direction. So that is the challenge.
“Honestly, to make the [V4] engine is difficult, but I think it's more [important] to make the bike around the [V4} engine.”