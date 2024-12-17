Fabio Quartararo Has A Positive Outlook About Yamaha's MotoGP Transformation
Fabio Quartararo has highlighted the positive strides Yamaha is making, particularly in its improved approach to testing new parts. The 2021 champion has noticed a significant shift in the team’s mentality and attitude, expressing optimism about a brighter future with the Japanese manufacturer.
Gaining full advantage of the concession system, Yamaha has adopted an aggressive testing approach this year, as seen on the bikes of Alex Rins and Quartararo. Though the new parts haven't made a significant difference, Yamaha has gained insight into the direction it should adopt for the future.
Quartararo has praised this approach of the team, which is quite a contrast to its earlier hesitant attitude toward testing. Speaking on the shift, the French rider said:
“Of course, I expected [the bike] to be a little bit faster.
“But [in] the first part of the season, more than the improvement on the bike, [it] was the way we changed work that for me was really important - to change the mentality.
“Also, the concession helped. When one engine was working [in testing], straight away the next race we had it. We did not have to wait for the bike [to undergo full] testing, to have the safety [standards checked]. If it is working, we put [it on the bike]. The first half was like this.
“And [in] the second half we managed to get a great step in a few areas, especially on the electronics.”
The renewed approach to testing was a key demand Quartararo put forward while negotiating with Yamaha for a contract extension this year. The new contract will ensure his presence in the team until the end of 2026. He added:
“At least ‘til I'm there it will be like this.
“If not, I will not be able to follow. We just changed it this year.
“It will follow in the next years because we feel that we have made a small step forward.”
2025 will see the addition of satellite team Pramac to Yamaha's stable, with Miguel Oliveira and Jack Miller contracted to ride for the teams. In terms of testing, Quartararo feels this would help Yamaha obtain data from both riders, as he remains confident that the team is improving "step-by-step." He explained:
“Next year it will be great to have three other Yamahas, factory riders also, to have more information, more data.
“This year was quite tough for us and we need mainly two things to find for - I don't say victory because for the victory we miss a lot - but to at least fight for top five we miss a few areas.
“I think that step by step we are achieving it.”