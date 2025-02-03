Former Ducati Rider Asks KTM To Retain Originality Of Its RC16 MotoGP Bike
Former Ducati Lenovo rider Enea Bastianini has asked KTM to retain the originality of its KTM RC16 MotoGP bike and not try to follow the Ducati route of development. Moving to the Red Bull KTM Tech3 team this season, Bastianini advised his new team to further strengthen the bike's strong points in order to make it more competitive on the race track.
Bastianini was left without a seat for the 2025 season, which led him to eventually sign with Tech3. Following a four-year tenure with the Italian outfit, he compared a Ducati MotoGP bike to KTM but acknowledged that the RC16 has its share of advantages, despite the Ducati having a much better "drive." Speaking at KTM's 2025 launch, he said:
“The job of Ducati was so good, and also the bike was so good.
“I don’t know very well for the moment how the work will be inside KTM. But during the test we talked a lot, trying to do the test for the future.
“The bike has some potential. To compare with Ducati is not easy, because the bike is different, also the strongest points are different.
“But for the rest, it was ok. Also the set-up was ok from the start, also the position on the bike is very similar.
“But for the rest, I don’t know which areas where we have to work more because I only did 50 laps.
“So, I need more time to understand better. But, well, I remain surprised.”
When he was asked what surprised him the most about the RC16, he said:
“On the entry, the bike has a lot of grip, and for this I am surprised.
“We need to work on the drive because on drive the Ducati was so nice. But I don’t want to do a lot of comparisons.
“This bike is different and has to remain a KTM. We have to do the strongest parts of the bike much stronger.
“For me, this is the best thing, and also I have to adapt my style a bit to the bike because after four years it’s not easy to change.”
One advantage for the Italian rider at KTM is being reunited with Gresini's 2022 crew chief, Alberto Giribuola, who is familiar with the way Bastianini works. He added:
“With Albi, it’s very, very good to be back again together.
“Well, it’s one point more to have him inside the box because he knows very well my style and what I need.
“It will be good also to shorten my adaptation, we can try to do something good much earlier.
“This is so good. We talked a lot during the winter to arrive prepared for the test and try to do already some modifications on the bike before starting.”