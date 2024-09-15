Jorge Martin Eager To Prove That 'Ducati Made The Wrong Choice' With Marc Marquez
According to Pramac owner Paolo Campinoti, Jorge Martin is now eager to prove to Ducati that it "made the wrong choice" of choosing Marc Marquez for a 2025 factory seat over Martin. As a result of the rejection, the championship leader will move to Aprilia next year.
Martin seemed destined for promotion to Ducati's official team in 2025, but six-time MotoGP champion Marquez’s admission that he wouldn’t join Pramac shifted Ducati’s plans. As a result, Ducati chose Marquez, leaving Martin to look for other options.
The news of Marquez’s signing during the Italian Grand Prix weekend reshaped the future for several riders. It not only led to Martin signing with Aprilia for the 2025 season but also impacted the career paths of other emerging talents within Ducati’s ranks.
However, Martin may still claim the No. 1 position in the championship and carry the momentum to Aprilia next season. He holds a narrow lead of seven points over Francesco Bagnaia (Pecco) and is 53 points ahead of Marquez. His recent triumph in the Misano sprint race has set a strong precedent as the series heads back to the circuit for the upcoming weekend.
Speaking to TNT Sports, as reported by Crash.net, Campinoti revealed Martin's motivation. He said:
“He looks [like he has] a strong personality but he’s a sweet guy, a very nice guy.
“He’s a very good person, very committed and motivated to show that Ducati made the wrong choice to bring Marc in!”
Speaking about Martin's Misano sprint race, he added:
“It was very important.
“Jorge was always in front but hadn’t been able to win in the last races.
“For his confidence, he was able to show himself and everybody that he’s still there.”
TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson noted that Martin's triumph over Bagnaia at his home race in Misano was a "world champion’s" sprint race. He said:
“It’s at Pecco’s home - he pretty much lives here, he knows the track so well, he’s so fast here, he had great race pace, started on pole, and was the clear favourite.
“For all the tracks to nick a win of him, [Martin] did it here.
“He destroyed him. He got into the lead straight away then controlled it. It was a boring race because Martin was so perfect.
“I watched someone riding and braking so deep into the corners. It was a world champion’s race.”
Unfortunately for the Pramac Ducati rider, the main race on Sunday dramatically reduced Martin’s lead from 26 points to a mere seven over Bagnaia. Anticipating worsening weather, he opted to switch to wet weather tires after a brief shower, but the rain soon ceased. Forced to pit again to switch back to slicks, Martin plummeted to fifteenth place, ultimately earning just one point and losing the opportunity to extend his lead over Bagnaia.