Jorge Martin's Manager Reveals Surprising Response To Ducati Boss' Comments On His Riding
Jorge Martin's manager, Albert Valera, has shared Martin's response to Ducati manager Gigi Dall’Igna's remarks, where he claimed Marc Marquez is "a better rider." The comments come months after Ducati rejected Martin for a 2025 factory seat, choosing Marquez instead for the seat alongside Francesco Bagnaia.
Martin was reportedly dejected when the coveted factory seat, for which he had been a serious contender, slipped through his fingers. However, he turned this setback into a challenge to prove his racing prowess by clinching the 2024 championship through consistent performances and sprint victories, despite factory Ducati’s Bagnaia claiming 11 Grands Prix wins compared to Martin’s three.
Martin made a bold statement by winning his maiden title and becoming the first independent rider to win a championship in the premier class of motorcycling. He takes away the number 1 plate from Bagnaia to the factory Aprilia outfit, where he will race from the 2025 season. Addressing a potential tension between Martin and Ducati after Dall’Igna's comments, Valera revealed that Martin was calm about the remarks since he does not have a big ego. Speaking to Motorsport.com, as quoted by Crash.net, he said:
“We don't have ego problems.
“When you have too much ego it prevents you from seeing things clearly and sleeping well, it makes you waste time getting angry over comments like this.
“But if there's a rider who doesn't let himself be influenced by these types of things, it's Jorge, and that makes me very calm.
“We are above these types of comments.
“When Ducati rejected us, Jorge's feeling was not anger, but calm, and that's what allowed him to face the rest of the season as he did.
“Knowing where he would race in the next few years, that he would be happy, that his future was assured and that he had closed, for better or for worse, his chapter with Ducati, were the real secret of the title won in 2024.”
Proving that Martin does not have a big ego, Valera revealed that the Spaniard did not ask for a number one rider status at Aprilia, despite being the reigning world champion. Instead, he insisted on having a strong teammate in the interest of the team. He added:
“Jorge is a person who is very respectful and has absolutely no ego problems.
“He has never asked to be recognised as the first Aprilia rider, on the contrary: he is aware that he needs a strong rider at his side to carry the project forward together.”