Marc Marquez Left Frustrated After Marshal Error In Indonesian MotoGP
Gresini rider Marc Marquez was frustrated after an incorrect fire extinguisher was used on his GP23 machine after it caught fire during the Indonesian Grand Prix. Though the fire was doused, Marquez claimed that the wrong extinguisher used by the marshals "completely damaged" his Ducati.
Starting from P12, Marquez made impressive progress, battling his way into contention for the top six within the first 12 laps of the race. However, disaster struck when his Ducati's engine blew, sending flames from the bike. Marquez quickly guided it to the side of the track, where marshals immediately intervened with fire extinguishers to prevent the situation from escalating.
But Marquez reckons the damage to his bike multiplied as a result of using the wrong fire extinguisher. He told the media:
“Of course, there was a big noise on the bike and also the engine stopped.
“But when I saw the white smoke, immediately I checked and it was a shame because also the fire extinguisher, the ones they have here are not the correct ones and the bike was completely damaged, everything, the brakes.
“It’s a shame for the team because for a private team it’s a big cost.
“But one of the things is the extinguishers need to be the correct ones, or the latest technological ones, because if not you destroy the bike.”
Despite the DNF result, Marquez admitted that most of his targets for 2024 had been met. The statement arrives after his chances of fighting for the title this year ended due to the fire incident. He added:
“Yeah, for that reason of course today I’m sad.
“But it was not… I already said my target was already done. So my target from Misano or Aragon, in the press conference I already said what would be the next target, and it’s trying to find the consistency in the race.
“And it’s what I was doing in these last races. Ok, today we had that mistake. But try to find that consistency.
“And the next step is the qualifying practice and it’s what I will be super concentrated on in the next ones to try to be better and better and try to be on those first two rows in a constant way. This will be my next target.”
The six-time MotoGP champion felt that he could have caught up for a battle with Francesco Bagnaia and maybe ended the race with a podium finish if it weren't for the lengthy fight with VR46 Ducati rider Fabio Di Giannantonio, who eventually crashed out. He said:
“We were there in a fight that was the first part of the race and just in that fight you only lose time.
“But I had the pace to be behind Pecco [Bagnaia] in a good way and I knew that my target was that third position, fourth position, fifth position, and it was under control behind Pecco.
“But then we started in that fight with DiGia, which he was exaggerating a bit, and then he crashed because he was with that soft rear tyre and he was pushing a lot in the beginning.
“But this is racing and in racing it’s like this.
“But apart from that, the most important thing was when he crashed I started with my rhythm again and I started to be faster and faster again. Even the lap that I did the mistake I was doing my best personal lap. Unlucky.”