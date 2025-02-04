Marc Marquez Reveals Surprising Sepang Test Action Plan
Marc Marquez has revealed a surprising action plan for his first pre-season test with the factory Ducati team. The Spaniard was chosen by the Italian marque last year over reigning champion Jorge Martin, and the post-season test in Barcelona saw him give similar feedback to Ducati on the team's GP25 MotoGP bike as his teammate Francesco Bagnaia.
Considering Bagnaia's extensive experience at Ducati, Marquez revealed his plan to gain a deeper understanding of his new team from his teammate during the upcoming test.
The 31-year-old rode the 2023 GP23 Ducati MotoGP bike last year. Thus, switching to the GP25 this season would mean a considerable change in the bike's characteristics, prompting Marquez to approach the pre-season test with caution. However, the six-time MotoGP champion hasn't shied away from admitting that he needs to learn from Bagnaia in Sepang. He said:
“Yeah, of course looking forward to starting the pre-season, especially because when you are in a factory team and you see the schedule you have a lot of things to try, small things, big things.
“But important job ahead here in the Malaysia test, especially because we need to choose the correct way, trying to work together with Pecco and all the team to find the best base.
“In nine days we will have five days of testing, so we need to be focused.
“At the moment I have the experience of only one test in Barcelona and we have, more or less, the same comments.
“This was important and it was easier for the engineers. But from that point, Ducati had all the facilities to try to adapt the bike to all the riders.
“But, it’s a bike that is working well and when a bike is working well, then it is in your hands.
“At the moment, I want to understand well the situation, try to learn from Pecco because he has a lot of years inside this garage, he knows many things.
“And from that point be step by step faster on the race track.”
As Marquez gets more familiar with his new team, he admitted that the pre-season test and the first Grand Prix will give him a clearer picture of how the team functions. He also stressed that the ultimate goal was to be "fast on the racetrack." He said:
“Yeah, of course I feel well but I will feel better after the first test and I will feel better after the first race because I try to understand the way that they are working.
“It’s a bit different and I must adapt to that work.
“From that point, I start to know the people because in Madonna di Campiglio I know the big bosses more and now I start to know the mechanics more, especially Marco Rigamonti, who will be my chief engineer.
“So, yeah, from that point try to understand well what we need to be fast on the race track. That is the most important thing.”