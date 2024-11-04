MotoGP News: 2024 Season Finale Remains Undecided As Floods Hit Barcelona
As Barcelona was confirmed as the replacement for Valencia to host MotoGP's 2024 season finale, the new venue has been struck by severe flooding, with further rain warnings in place. Valencia had originally been dropped due to catastrophic floods that caused extensive damage to life and property in the region.
Recent rumors suggested that Dorna was preparing to announce Barcelona as the new host for the 2024 MotoGP season finale, replacing Valencia. Although MotoGP has reportedly confirmed the change informally, it remains contingent on final government approval to make the Barcelona finale official.
Preparations for the race had reportedly begun, with paddock passes and bike identification stickers already issued to teams as part of the logistical setup, considering that less than two weeks remain for the finale. The final round is scheduled to proceed as planned from November 15-17.
However, according to a report by Crash.net, Barcelona has been placed under a red alert for extreme weather, with widespread flooding affecting the city on Monday, November 4. The "Extreme Danger" warning highlights the severity of the heavy rainfall impacting daily life and transportation across the Catalan city.
Spain’s state meteorological agency, AEMET, has warned of heavy rain in 24 hours, advising people not to travel unless necessary. The warning read on X:
"Extreme danger due to torrential rain: a very intense downpour has left 81 l/m² at El Prat airport.
In Baix Llobregat, more than 180 l/m² can accumulate in 24 hours. Be very careful! Do not travel unless strictly necessary!"
Consequently, the location for the MotoGP finale remains unconfirmed and has not yet been announced. Given the heavy rainfall affecting Spain, Ducati Lenovo rider Enea Bastianini stated that it would be inappropriate to schedule a race in a country facing the impacts of a natural disaster. He told the media:
“For Marc, it’s a good event to go to Barcelona, his town.
“For me, it wasn’t correct to race in Spain. But it’s like this, this is the choice of Dorna.
“But nothing, we have to give 100%. I have to be much stronger compared to the race in Barcelona at the start of the season, because I was fast but I got two, three long lap penalties. Let’s see.”
At first, Qatar's Lusail Circuit was considered as a potential venue for the season finale following the announcement on Friday that Valencia would not be able to host the event. However, reports indicate that Moto2 and Moto3 teams raised concerns regarding the expenses associated with traveling abroad.