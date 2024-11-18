MotoGP News: Aleix Espargaro Hits Back At Enea Bastianini - 'Had To Protect My Little Brother'
Aleix Espargaro was accused by Ducati rider Enea Bastianini of supporting Jorge Martin in his MotoGP championship battle when the pair engaged in a close battle for the fourth spot. Now though, the Aprilia rider has hit back at Bastianini, saying that he had to protect his "little brother" Jorge Martin who was under pressure from the other Ducatis during the Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona. Martin started fourth on the grid but went on to secure the third spot and won his first MotoGP world championship title.
Espargaro, who retired from the premier class of motorcycling after his final MotoGP race on home soil, started the race from an impressive second place. However, after a few laps, he found himself battling fiercely with Bastianini for fourth. The intense duel pressured the factory Ducati rider into a mistake, causing him to lose three positions. Unable to recover, Bastianini ultimately crossed the finish line in seventh.
Frustrated, Bastianini called out Espargaro's charge, saying it was incorrect to help Martin in the championship battle with Francesco Bagnaia. Bastianini had hoped to catch up with Martin for a potential podium finish but his efforts went in vain. Espargaro however, chose to openly justify his stance in the race. He said:
“They told me that Enea said that it’s not beautiful to end a career like this, not fighting for a podium.
“Yeah, the only thing I responded was that it’s not fair to say this.
“And in the last lap I was waiting for him to fight, but he was three seconds behind me with a factory Ducati. So, I don’t know what he was referring to.
“Alex Marquez did an amazing race and he beat me. And Enea couldn’t. So, I did the maximum possible. If he thinks that I tried to be slow, it’s impossible.
“I rode over the limit. I was the only one to put a bike in the middle of the Ducati mix.”
Being the only Aprilia rider who fought with the Ducatis at the front, Espargaro listed several other reasons that led him to award full points to his last Grand Prix. He added:
“10 out of 10.
“I feel that I’m a really lucky person. I’m really grateful for what I lived this weekend. It’s impossible to have dreamt a better weekend.
“After 20 seasons, to say goodbye at my circuit, on my home soil, with my family, with many surprises, with the love of Aprilia, being super competitive - because I almost achieved the pole position.
“I fought against the Ducatis just myself for the podium. Jorge won the title, I helped him a little bit. So, 10 out of 10. I just feel that I’m really, really lucky.
“We talked a little bit before the race. We both had the feeling that it was all the Ducatis against him, which is completely normal - they were trying to retain the title.
“And the feeling that I had was that I was the only one to protect my little brother in his title.
“So, even if on the grid it was very motivating for me because it was the last one, once the race started I was completely focused.
“I rode more than ever on the limit of my bike, trying to protect him as much as possible, and I’m very happy and proud to have been able to help him a little bit.”
The Spaniard also revealed a moment in the race when he thought he had the pace to win, but his tires wouldn't let him. He explained:
“In the first part of the race I thought that I had pace to fight for the victory and it was a little bit of a shock for me because I knew the guys in front were with the soft tyre.
“I was riding to the limit of the bike, more than ever in my life, braking super, super late. But I tried to be a little bit conservative, thinking I had an advantage at the end of the race.
“I don’t understand what Ducati is doing, but with the soft tyre they last more than me.
“I was really careful all race, but the last 10 laps were a nightmare for me, no traction, even that I had the harder compound than them, but no traction.
“So, very happy to help Jorge, to protect a little bit his place, and then in the last part I tried to be close to the podium but I couldn’t.”