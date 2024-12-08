MotoGP News: Yamaha Reveals Engine Complexities As Time Is Running Out For V4 Change
Yamaha’s MotoGP technical director Max Bartolini explained that Yamaha must soon make a choice in 2025 if it wants to move to a V4 engine or stay with the current inline-four engine configuration. He also explained the complexities involved in the process of having a new engine, explaining that Yamaha will have to make an entirely new bike with the new engine before making a long-term decision.
The Japanese manufacturer remains the only manufacturer in MotoGP using an inline-four-cylinder engine, while the rest of the grid has transitioned to V4s. Its recent announcement about developing a V4 engine signals a pivotal decision ahead, as Yamaha will soon need to determine which technological path to pursue moving forward.
It's recent struggles, highlighted by its failure to secure a win since the 2022 German Grand Prix, make it increasingly clear that transitioning to a V4 engine could be vital for Yamaha. Competitors are showing significant speed, and Yamaha must act swiftly to close the performance gap and remain competitive in the premier class of motorcycle racing.
Bartolini, who switched from Ducati last year, revealed the lengthy and complex process ahead for Yamaha before it could decide whether a switch to the V4 engine would be worth it. He told MotoGP.com, as reported by Crash.net:
“When you think about the V4 engine you have to think not only about the engine.
“Having a V4 engine means you have to build a completely different bike. So, different chassis, different weight distribution, different parts on the bike.
“But we have no idea if it’s faster or not at the moment. So, we have to build the engine, build the bike, check if it’s faster, and then decide.
“We have to decide in 2025, and I hope to have the information to decide in 2025.”
Bartolini acknowledged that improving performance to overtake rivals will take time but noted significant progress should be visible on the M1 within a year. However, he pointed out that pursuing multiple projects simultaneously isn't feasible, especially with the 2027 regulation changes introducing 850cc engines for MotoGP bikes. He said:
“Our target is to be as competitive as possible.
“I have in mind to see something better at the end of next year and to be a little bit closer in 2026 — that would be wonderful, the best option that I can imagine.
“But, you have to think that the others, they don’t stop working, they work very hard and they keep pushing very hard. So, you don’t just have to recover, you need to speed up more than them, so that makes the time long.”
He added:
“2027 is getting here.
“In any case, we cannot keep developing many parallel projects — it’s very time- and effort-consuming.
“So, we should decide soon. We will stay on the faster package, doesn’t matter which.”