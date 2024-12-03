Retired Moto2 Rider Takes Life-Changing Barefoot Journey From Spain To Pakistan
Retired Moto2 rider Axel Pons has embarked on a remarkable barefoot journey, commencing in Spain and spanning over 6,500 kilometers towards Pakistan.
Pons’s travels, which began in 2023 with the hopeful aim of reaching India, has captivated the public, particularly after a video documenting his journey went viral.
Pons’s journey is supported by his family, particularly his father, Sito Pons. Sito, himself a legendary force in motorcycle racing as a two-time winner of the 250cc championship, has been a vocal supporter of Axel’s journey. Reflecting on Axel's journey, Sito Pons has described the challenge as one of “great strength and courage." He explained to Motorsport.com:
“What Axel is doing, I think it's something extraordinary and incredibly brave and courageous. In March it will have been two years since he left Barcelona, always walking.
“He began to explain to us that he needed to walk, see the world, understand the philosophy of life, of religions and he began his journey.
“Every day he gets up at five in the morning, does meditation and yoga, and starts walking. You need a lot of discipline, plus he doesn't go to hotels and only travels with a backpack, with the bare minimum.”
He continued:
“His idea has always been to reach India on foot. “The problem is that the border between Pakistan and India is closed.
“He then decided to go to the Himalayas and spent five months there. People began to go looking for him, to take photos and talk to him, a whole story, just what he did not want: he became famous and known there, and now it is happening to him here.
“It is so surprising and so amazing that it was foreseeable that it was going to go viral in Europe. And we have already seen what has happened these days, it has come out everywhere. Fortunately he is not aware of what is happening here."
Denying claims that Axel had been arrested, Sito added:
“Axel is fine and has never been arrested,” he said. “He handed over the documentation to the Pakistani agency that was in charge of managing the visa to be able to enter India.”
Although Axel is away from home, he continues to keep in regular contact with his father.
“Whenever he can connect, he calls us and explains what he is doing,” said Sito Pons. “Some adventures are extraordinary.
“I remember that when I had been walking for a few months I wanted to share with him a small piece of his experience, and in one of his calls I told him that I was going to go see him - that was in July 2023.
“He told me he was in North Macedonia and the directions to find him. It was not easy to find him, but I did it and we were together for a week, walking, talking, sleeping in the forest, it was an unforgettable experience.
“I remember that when I said goodbye to him I told him that what he was doing was very hard, it was incredibly hot, walking.
“I asked him to return home when he arrived in Turkey. But he arrived in Pakistan, always walking, and he has been there for six months now.”