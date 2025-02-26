Lewis Hamilton Modifies Major Ferrari Part After He 'Built Up Habits'
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton moved to the Scuderia for the beginning of the 2025 F1 season, following in the footsteps of some of the most legendary drivers of the sport. But while he adapts to the new car, processes, and personnel, he's made further changes to his machinery, according to young rookie driver, Ollie Bearman.
Today was Hamilton's first appearance in the famous red. During pre-season testing in Bahrain, Hamilton's performance drew plenty of attention, even though his first run didn't look too impressive. He finished 13th on the third day of testing, although of course, lap times mean very little this week. On top of this, a broadcasting mix-up on Formula One TV and Sky Sports F1 incorrectly showed Hamilton as still with Mercedes, making us chuckle.
During the cold day at Bahrain, George Russell was naturally asked about what the team feels like now the 7-time champion is no longer there.
"Naturally, it does feel different, of course. Lewis is such a huge personality on and off the track, but I think everybody within the team is very much excited for this next chapter, really."
Hamilton's switch to Ferrari comes as the team looks to build on their 2024 result where they finished second behind McLaren. The season before that, Ferrari came third in the Constructors' Championship, showing promising form towards the end, especially with Carlos Sainz breaking Red Bull's dominance with a win in Singapore.
Before he can dominate in his Ferrari, Hamilton has to adjust to the technical differences that come with a new team. Testing in Bahrain involved 70 laps, clocking in a fastest lap time slower than that of Lando Norris (pinch of salt, remember). To tailor the Ferrari to his driving style, Hamilton has already made changes, tweaking his steering wheel controls.
Oliver Bearman, a former reserve driver for Ferrari, commented on these modifications:
"I think he built up habits with his Mercedes steering wheel. So he has changed the DRS and neutral buttons on the Ferrari."
Fred Vasseur, who became Ferrari's Team Principal in 2023, has a history with Hamilton. He and the Briton shared a working relationship during his earlier racing days, and this was likely an influence on his decision to join Ferrari.
As for Hamilton's former team, the Brackley outfit is in the process of reconstructing itself without the 40-year-old. Carlos Sainz, who finds himself replaced by Hamilton at Ferrari, is now teammate to Alex Albon at Williams.
Hamilton's switch to Ferrari in 2024 is comparable to some of the great team changes in Formula 1 history, such as Ayrton Senna moving to Williams in 1994 or Michael Schumacher joining Ferrari in 1996.
Alex Brundle, commentating over today's testing, aptly summed up the anticipation surrounding Hamilton's journey: "It's going to be fascinating to see an entirely motivated and energized Lewis move that car forward through these three days and then into the beginning of this season. I really can't wait."