Nico Rosberg Follows in Lewis Hamilton's Footsteps with Extreme E Exit
Rosberg X Racing, owned by former Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg, has announced it will bid farewell to the Extreme E series following the conclusion of the 2024 season. This decision aligns with a major shift in the series, as it transitions to Extreme H in 2025, which will introduce hydrogen-powered vehicles. Rosberg's announcement follows in the footsteps of his former F1 teammate Lewis Hamilton, whose own Extreme E team, X44, exited the series.
Rosberg X Racing, often abbreviated RXR, traces its motorsport roots back to the legacy of Team Rosberg, founded by Nico's father, Keke Rosberg, a 1982 Formula 1 World Champion. RXR has been a dominant force in Extreme E since its inception in 2021, clinching the first championship, followed by another title in the 2023 season.
Rosberg commented on the exit of his team from the racing series, stating:
"Building RXR wasn’t just about racing; it was about creating a purpose-driven team that could make a real difference.
“From our championship wins to our environmental and equality initiatives, we’ve accomplished so much together. While it’s bittersweet to close this chapter, I am proud of what we’ve achieved."
RXR's director of commercial operations, Maximilian Wasler, added:
"This chapter of RXR has been really great. It’s rare to find a team so committed to winning and making a difference.
"I’m proud of our achievements and look forward to seeing how the legacy of RXR will inspire future endeavours."
RXR has not only been a competitive team but also a pioneer in championing sustainability and equality. It has aligned its goals with Extreme E’s broader mission to promote environmental stewardship and gender equality within motorsport.
While RXR and Nico Rosberg prepare to leave Extreme E, the transition to Extreme H offers new avenues for sustainable motor racing. As the series welcomes hydrogen-powered vehicles, it continues its push for greener racing innovations.
Lewis Hamilton's X44 team confirmed its exit at the beginning of 2024 with a statement which read:
"We’ve had an incredible three seasons competing as X44, winning multiple races and even a world championship.
"Thank you to our drivers Cristina, Fraser and Seb, and all our talented team-mates who worked hard to help us achieve everything we did.
"Even more than the results on track, we’re proud to have been part of a bigger conversation about how to make motorsport more sustainable, of our success in giving people from all kinds of backgrounds an opportunity to thrive in this team, and of the legacy our team owner Lewis will leave behind with the Racing for All programme.
"Although we won’t be competing ourselves in 2024, we’ll be cheering on the series from the sidelines and keeping an eye on the exciting developments at Extreme H."