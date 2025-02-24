WRC Drivers Take A Stand Against FIA Swearing Ban In Open Letter - 'Reached Unacceptable Level'
World Rally Championship drivers have taken a stand against the recent penalties imposed by the FIA on drivers for swearing publicly, calling for open dialogue with the FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.
The plea was made through the World Rally Drivers Alliance (WoRDA) after a fine was handed down to Adrien Fourmaux. Fourmaux was fined €10,000 for using inappropriate language during a post-race interview at Rally Sweden. Furthermore, he faced a suspended €20,000 fine for breaching the FIA's International Sporting Code.
The FIA introduced updated penalty guidelines for inappropriate language at the start of 2025, setting fines to €10,000 (€40,000 for F1 drivers) for the first offense with potential increases. Under these guidelines, the World Rally Championship could see fines triple, potentially reaching €30,000 (€120,000 for F1 drivers) for recurrent violations.
On the other hand, continued infractions might lead to severe repercussions, including suspensions and point deductions. This system has not sat well with drivers, triggering responses similar to the November 2024 open letter by Formula 1 drivers, who urged the FIA to consider them more like adults while handling such regulations.
Concerns have also emerged over the lack of transparency regarding how these fines are spent, which has long been a topic of discussion among both WRC and F1 drivers. The WoRDA statement made it clear, “The lack of transparency only amplifies concerns and undermines confidence in the system. Surely the negative impressions surrounding these penalties far outweigh the impact of any language lapse.”
WRC Driver Open Letter to FIA:
The Rally Drivers and Co-drivers of WoRDA, inspired by their GPDA colleagues, join together to express their opinion, seek clarity and co-operate towards a brighter future.
First and foremost, we wish to state that, as is the case with every sport, competitors must abide by the Referee’s decision. The respect of this principle is not in question. We are not all full-time professionals, yet we all face the same extreme conditions with the same relentless passion.
Whether navigating through dense forests, across frozen roads in the dead of night, or through the dust of treacherous gravel tracks, we push ourselves to the limit – against the elements, against the clock, and against our own limits. Beyond racing, our role has expanded. Today, rally drivers and co-drivers are not only athletes but also entertainers, content creators, and constant media figures.
From the smartphones of spectators to the official WRC cameras, we are expected to be available at all times – before, during, and after competition, from dawn to dusk.
WoRDA has always recognised our responsibilities and commitment to collaborate in a constructive way with all stakeholders, including the FIA President, in order to promote and elevate our outstanding Sport for the benefit of all.
In recent months, however, there has been an alarming increase in the severity of the sanctions imposed for minor, isolated and unintentional language lapses. This has reached an unacceptable level.”
We strongly believe that:
- Common colloquialism cannot be considered and judged as equal to genuine insult or an act of aggression.
- Non mother-tongue speakers may use or repeat terms without full awareness of their meaning and connotation.
- Seconds after an extreme adrenaline spike, it is unrealistic to expect a perfect and systematic control over emotions.
- Rally is Extreme: risk level for the athletes, intensity of the focus, length of the days… all the limits are reached.
In such a case we question the relevance and validity of imposing any sort of penalty. Moreover, the exorbitant fines are vastly disproportionate to the average income and budget in rallying.
We are also concerned with the public impression these excessive sums create in the minds of the fans, suggesting this is an industry where money doesn’t matter.
This also raises a fundamental question where does the money from these fines go?
The lack of transparency only amplifies concerns and undermines confidence in the system. Surely the negative impressions surrounding these penalties far outweigh the impact of any language lapse.
We call for a direct communication and engagement between the FIA President and WoRDA members to find a mutually agreeable and urgent solution.
Sportingly, The Rally Drivers and Co-drivers members of WoRDA