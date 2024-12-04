Alexis Mac Allister Weighs In On Mohamed Salah's Contract Situation At Liverpool
Alexis Mac Allister has urged Liverpool to reach an agreement with out-of-contract trio Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold. All three are approaching the final six months of their respective contracts.
Negotiations are still ongoing but an agreement is yet to be reached and as it stands, Salah, Van Dijk, and Alexander-Arnold will leave for nothing at the end of the current season. They will also be free to speak with teams overseas in January.
Mac Allister, who moved to Anfield in the summer of 2023 from Brighton & Hove Albion has featured with the trio for a shorter time and would want to continue playing with the three superstars in the forthcoming seasons.
Salah has banged in 13 goals and provided 11 assists in 20 appearances for Liverpool this season across all competitions.
"When you see him every day, he's a person who works very hard, who is tireless," Mac Allister told ESPN Argentina of Salah.
"He's the first to arrive and the last to leave. Always prepared for whatever may come. He carries that to the pitch and he always helps us in decisive moments when big players get tougher, he's there. That makes us all glad."
On Salah's comments to the media, claiming Sunday's 2-0 win over Manchester City could be his last appearance against Pep Guardiola's side at Anfield, Mac Allister added: "I think that shows a little bit of who Mo is, his mentality.
"Obviously we want to share a lot of years with him [Salah], but that's a personal decision. The club has to make a decision and we can't get involved. Hopefully they can come to an agreement because we want him and Virgil and Trent to continue with us. Hopefully that will be the case."
Salah was recently linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, however, the Ligue 1 president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said there was no truth to the speculation. "It's not true," he told Sky Sports Germany. "He's a fantastic and amazing player, but we've never considered him, to be honest. "We know every club would love to have him, but this rumour about us is simply not true."
Real Madrid have, however, made no secret of their interest in signing Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer, while captain Van Dijk has repeatedly refused to be drawn on his future.
