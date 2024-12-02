Joe Gomez Makes Nervous Admission After Replacing Liverpool Teammate Ibrahima Konate Against Manchester City
Joe Gomez put up an impressive performance for Liverpool in their 2-0 victory over Manchester City after replacing the injured Ibrahima Konate in Arne Slot's starting XI in the Premier League on Sunday at Anfield.
Gomez, who was heavily linked with a move away from the club last summer has struggled for regular game time this season, however, an injury to first-choice centre-back Konate has opened up the door for the England international to feature consistently in the forthcoming games this month.
The 27-year-old partnered captain Virgil van Dijk in the heart of defence as the Reds kept Erling Haaland quiet and frustrated Pep Guardiola’s side throughout the game as they opened up an 11-point lead over the defending champions after 13 matches played so far.
It was Gomez's first Premier League start of the season and also marked his first start in his favoured centre-back position since a 3-0 home win over Aston Villa back in September 2023. Speaking after the game, Joe Gomez confirmed he was nervous after replacing Konate ahead of the game.
"I mean, obviously we know what it is like with a relentless schedule,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live via Liverpool Echo. “You never want to see teammates get injured, Ibrahima Konate has been unbelievable.
"I understand what it means to be ready and to stay consistent throughout the season as it can change so quickly. I have enjoyed it and I have to keep on working.
"I would be lying if there wasn't (any nerves). When we missed a few big chances and it was 1-0 it can change so quickly. The players they bring on from the bench, they can change it at any moment - I was a bit worried. When we got that second one we were more relaxed."
Joe Gomez added: "At the start of the season if you said we'd be in this position we would bite your hand off. It means nothing at this point. Come the end of the season if we are not lifting the trophy it will feel like we have squandered a big opportunity. The Premier League is so relentless and we have big games up.
On Arne Slot, the versatile defender said: "I think the biggest thing is he's not trying to fill Jurgen's shoes or be Jurgen. Jurgen's legacy is stamped in the history of the club and that cannot be changed.
"He [Arne Slot] has been himself, it has been refreshing and all the coaching staff have been positive. Today was about hard work and working harder than them.
“The work is not done and we have not won anything - it is a great start and he's constantly reminding us about going again. He knows we have experience in the squad and he is just on us."
Slot has won 17 out of 19 matches in all competitions since replacing Klopp last summer.
